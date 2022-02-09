Listen: Mavs at the Trade Deadline; Grant, Hield, & Holmes as Options

It's trade deadline season, and the Dallas Mavericks have yet to make a move. However, there are still potential trades to be had. Will the Mavs capitalize on the Washington Wizards situation with Bradley Beal?

With less than 24 hours until the NBA trade deadline, the Dallas Mavericks are still looking for moves they can make to upgrade their roster around superstar Luka Doncic. Dallas has been linked to players like Buddy Hield, Richaun Holmes, Jerami Grant and others in recent trade rumors.

On today’s special episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, hosts Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan are joined by fellow DallasBasketball.com colleague Grant Afseth to discuss all of the NBA trade rumblings, what the Mavs could still realistically do by tomorrow’s deadline, what a fair market price for Jerami Grant would be, and much more.

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Also, the guys discuss the future of Kristaps Porzingis in Dallas. Although Porzingis likely won’t be traded at the deadline, his future might be reassessed this summer around the draft depending on how he performs in the postseason. Could a desperate Washington Wizards team make a play to pair him with Bradley Beal?

