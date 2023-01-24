Mavs Trade for Pacers’ Myles Turner & Buddy Hield? How It Could Work

The clock is ticking for the Dallas Mavericks and Christian Wood to work out a contract extension. If a deal can’t be reached, a trade might be necessary … and the same might be true for Myles Turner and the Indiana Pacers. DallasBasketball.com has a trade idea in mind.

The hands on the clock keep ticking louder and louder for the Dallas Mavericks as the Feb. 9 trade deadline nears. The problem, though, is that Dallas has a number of areas it needs to improve on with limited means of doing so.

Had the Mavs retained Jalen Brunson last summer, things would be much different right now, as the team would likely be competing for the top spot in the Western Conference with a trio of Luka Doncic, Brunson and Christian Wood.

Alas, Brunson is gone, and Wood, who has arguably been the Mavs’ second-best player this season, could be gone soon as well — either via trade or in free agency — if a contract extension isn’t reached in the coming weeks.

When surveying the NBA landscape, the Mavs’ situation with Wood isn’t all that different from what the Indiana Pacers and Myles Turner are going through. Turner is eligible for an extension, and he will also hit the unrestricted free agency market this summer if a new deal isn’t signed between now and then.

Is it possible that the Mavs and Pacers could be each other’s fallback options before the trade deadline? We believe there’s a chance.

There have been reports of the Mavs’ interest in Turner not being what it used to be, but that’s likely due to the hefty asking price the Pacers have maintained for a while now. That price could finally be coming down, though, given the lack of an extension and the risk of Turner being able to walk for nothing during the summer if he finds another opportunity he likes.

“I don’t know if you’re gonna be able to get a first-round pick for [Myles Turner]. You almost may have your hand forced,” said HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto during a guest appearance on the Setting The Pace Podcast.

The reported asking price for Turner in the past had been two first-round picks, and the Mavs obviously wouldn’t have any interest at that price point due to a lack of pick flexibility caused by the 2019 Kristaps Porzingis that still hasn’t been paid in full. But for a second-round pick or two? The Mavs’ interest in the DFW native could be reignited at that asking price.

Another thing to factor into this hypothetical is what Turner wants. He’s been loyal to the Pacers for years despite constantly being in trade rumors year-in and year-out. If he has a preference for where he’d like to end up, there’s a chance the Pacers could cater to that preference.

As mentioned earlier, though, the Mavs have multiple holes to fill. With that in mind, here is a bigger trade scenario involving more Mavs and Pacers players than just Wood and Turner.

Mavs receive: Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, Isaiah Jackson

Pacers receive: Christian Wood, Tim Hardaway Jr., Dwight Powell

The reasons for Dallas doing this trade are obvious. The addition of Turner’s rim protection and Hield’s 3-point shooting could give Doncic and the rest of the crew the jolt they’re looking for in as the playoffs inch closer. Hield, like Turner, is also a Dallas native and has a home here where he trains during the offseason.

On the Pacers’ side, Wood, who has already put up efficient numbers in Jason Kidd’s system, would kill in in former Mavs head coach Rick Carlisle’s system. Wood isn’t the defender Turner is, but he’s better offensively, and that could make for a natural fit in Indiana.

It also doesn’t hurt that Wood’s agency, Pensack Sports, seems to have a good relationship with Pacers GM Chad Buchanan.

“I have tremendous respect for Adam and Ben [Pensack] – they both go to bat for their clients and work extremely hard,” said Buchanan in a testimonial written on the agency’s website.

Adding Hardaway over Hield would save Indiana some money in 2023-24, as Hardaway is on a descending contract. And as for Powell, we all know the admiration Carlisle has for him from his time in Dallas.

It’s going to be tough for the Mavs to improve the roster around Doncic without trading first-round picks, but these are the kinds of deals they’ll need to shoot for if they want any chance of accomplishing that.

Stay tuned for much more trade deadline analysis coming soon to DallasBasketball.com.

