Mavs Trade for Kings’ 2nd-Round Pick, Draft Talented G League Guard

Heading into the NBA Draft, everyone knew the Dallas Mavericks’ major fireworks had likely already been set off when they agreed to trade for Houston Rockets big man Christian Wood.

However, Mavs GM Nico Harrison said his team would look at trading back into the draft if the right opportunity presented itself … and that opportunity materialized on Thursday night.

According to multiple reports, the Mavs are trading for the No. 37 pick from the Sacramento Kings and selecting G League Ignite guard Jaden Hardy.

In 13 games, Hardy averaged 21.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.2 steals. He was ESPN’s No. 2 overall prospect in the class of 2021.

Already with experience in the G League, Hardy could see himself spend some time with the Mavs minor league affiliate next season, the Texas Legends.

Hardy is an exceptionally gifted offensive talent that has loads of potential as an elite NBA scorer. But with a draft age of 19-years-old, he's still a raw prospect that will need time to adjust.

Despite the impressive scoring output with Ignite last season, Hardy took an average of 19.4 field goal attempts per game to reach that number to go along with 3.2 turnovers. He was the primary scoring option for the team, so his turnover numbers as a result of high usage are understandable. A few years of development under a guard-focused coach like Jason Kidd, Hardy could see himself blossom into an elite secondary scorer alongside Luka Doncic as he continues to grow with a Western Conference contender.

With Jalen Brunson’s free agency still up in the air, Hardy might potentially be his replacement if negotiations go downhill.