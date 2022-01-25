NBA Trade Talk: Dinwiddie Available; Should Mavs Pursue?

NBA trade rumors continue to heat up as the deadline approaches, and Washington Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie is available. Should the Dallas Mavericks pursue him?

Although rarely winners in free agency, the Dallas Mavericks historically showcase a knack for making knockout trades every now and then. However, in the short Nico Harrison era so far, the biggest ‘splash’ has been his pairing with Mavs' head coach Jason Kidd.

A recent report implies that Washington Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie is available on the trade block due to the fact that he hasn’t meshed well with superstar Bradley Beal. Could this be where Harrison make his first big move as a front office executive?

While the Mavs currently harbor a much-improved Jalen Brunson, who is having a career-best season, no extension or offseason guarantees have surfaced from the front office or Brunson himself. Considering Brunson's up-in-the-air free agency status, the Mavs might want to explore all their options and look at point guard under contract until 2024.

Despite possessing a small number of draft picks, the Mavs could still offer the Wizards a few trade packages for Dinwiddie.

Although not a draft pick, Josh Green is an intriguing NBA prospect. While maybe not being on the same level as some of his fellow 2020 draft classmates, his growth this season merits a look from NBA GMs.

Kevin Jairaj/USA Today Sports

Green isn't the lead-name in an NBA trade, but his green age and team-favorable contract make sense for a meandering Wizards squad realizing paying Bradley Beal and Dinwiddie a total of $124 million don't bode well for a team of their stature. Here is our trade proposal:

Wizards receive: Josh Green, Reggie Bullock, and Frank Ntilikina

Mavs receive: Spencer Dinwiddie

Ultimately, the Mavericks lose a few young pieces and a theoretically good two-way player in Bullock. However, they also gain a guard capable of coming off the bench with no problem and lighting up the scoreboard.

Admittedly, acquiring Dinwiddie without shipping Brunson to Washington D.C. is somewhat of a dream-case scenario for the Mavericks. With that said, though, parting with a recent draft pick is a plausible add-in for such a trade package.

