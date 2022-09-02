Skip to main content
WATCH: Ex-Mavs PG Dennis Smith Jr. Cooks Cavs' Donovan Mitchell in Miami Pickup Game

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

WATCH: Ex-Mavs PG Dennis Smith Jr. Cooks Cavs' Donovan Mitchell in Miami Pickup Game

If the Dallas Mavericks haven't already considered extending a training camp invitation to unrestricted free agent Dennis Smith Jr., they should probably do so given their need for a backup point guard.

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, we are here yet again to let you know that the Dallas Mavericks should consider bringing back former 2017 first-round pick Dennis Smith Jr., who has looked fantastic this summer.

In the latest example of Smith Jr.'s potential revival, he spent some time dicing up recently traded star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell in a Miami pickup game.

Although Smith Jr. has had his struggles in recent years, he is finally 100 percent healthy for the first time in a long time and is ready to prove that he's deserving of a guaranteed roster spot. To do that, though, he must first get a training camp invitation.

Given the Mavs' need for a playmaker/ball-handler off the bench, paired with the fact that they currently have an open training camp roster spot, it would make sense for the Dallas front office to give the reunion a shot. Not only could Smith Jr. potentially help the Mavs on the court, but he would be a great presence off the court as well being that he's still friends with Luka Doncic and Dorian Finney-Smith.

Although things didn't end smoothly between Smith Jr. and the Mavs in 2019 when he was traded to the New York Knicks, none of that drama – which was mostly media driven – had to do with the players on the roster or owner Mark Cuban. With Smith Jr. still being just 24 years old, it would be interesting to see how coach Jason Kidd could further develop his game.

But again ... you can never know for sure unless you actually try it. We're just wondering what exactly the Mavs are waiting for at this point.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

luka ankle
Play

Slovenian Sigh of Relief: Mavs' Luka Doncic Survives, Shines In EuroBasket 2022

Mavs' sigh of relief, Cowboys' 26.5-year drought, Rangers' first baseman of the future and confounding Jamaican time, all in this week's DFW sports notebook.

By Richie Whitt
Luka Doncic, Slovenia

WATCH: Luka Doncic, Slovenia Defeat Lithuania in EuroBasket 2022 Opener

Luka Doncic led Slovenia to their first win of EuroBasket 2022 in a Round 1 matchup against Lithuania.

By Grant Afseth
Maxi Kleber, Dallas Mavericks

Will Healthy Maxi Kleber Get Bigger Role with Mavs?

Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber missed 23 games due to illness last season.

By Lorenzo Almanza

You can follow Dalton Trigg on Twitter at @dalton_trigg

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Facebook.

Check out our latest Mavs Step Back episode:

luka ankle
News

Slovenian Sigh of Relief: Mavs' Luka Doncic Survives, Shines In EuroBasket 2022

By Richie Whitt
Luka Doncic, Slovenia
News

WATCH: Luka Doncic, Slovenia Defeat Lithuania in EuroBasket 2022 Opener

By Grant Afseth
Maxi Kleber, Dallas Mavericks
News

Will Healthy Maxi Kleber Get Bigger Role with Mavs?

By Lorenzo Almanza
Mavs-Shawn-Bradley
News

'You Can Find Triumph in Tragedy': Mavs Ex Shawn Bradley Speaks on Life-Changing Injury

By Dalton Trigg
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz
News

NBA MVP Picks: Executive Explains Why Mavs’ Luka Doncic Will Win

By Grant Afseth
Mavs-news-Jeff-Van-Gundy-praises-Dallas-for-_remarkable_-draft-night-trade-for-Luka-Doncic
News

'I'm Saying Fact!': Where Does Jeff Van Gundy Project Mavs' Luka Doncic as All-Time Great?

By Dalton Trigg
27562BFE-826F-4805-B3F5-57F05648DEDA
News

How Goran Dragic's Presence for Slovenia Helps Luka Doncic

By Grant Afseth
997066E5-A7FC-438E-80A0-1C53B823BDEA
News

Mavs Preseason Profile: Will Tyler Dorsey Secure a Rotation Spot?

By Dalton Trigg