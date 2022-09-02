WATCH: Ex-Mavs PG Dennis Smith Jr. Cooks Cavs' Donovan Mitchell in Miami Pickup Game

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, we are here yet again to let you know that the Dallas Mavericks should consider bringing back former 2017 first-round pick Dennis Smith Jr., who has looked fantastic this summer.

In the latest example of Smith Jr.'s potential revival, he spent some time dicing up recently traded star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell in a Miami pickup game.

Although Smith Jr. has had his struggles in recent years, he is finally 100 percent healthy for the first time in a long time and is ready to prove that he's deserving of a guaranteed roster spot. To do that, though, he must first get a training camp invitation.

Given the Mavs' need for a playmaker/ball-handler off the bench, paired with the fact that they currently have an open training camp roster spot, it would make sense for the Dallas front office to give the reunion a shot. Not only could Smith Jr. potentially help the Mavs on the court, but he would be a great presence off the court as well being that he's still friends with Luka Doncic and Dorian Finney-Smith.

Although things didn't end smoothly between Smith Jr. and the Mavs in 2019 when he was traded to the New York Knicks, none of that drama – which was mostly media driven – had to do with the players on the roster or owner Mark Cuban. With Smith Jr. still being just 24 years old, it would be interesting to see how coach Jason Kidd could further develop his game.

But again ... you can never know for sure unless you actually try it. We're just wondering what exactly the Mavs are waiting for at this point.

