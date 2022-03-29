Skip to main content

Trey Burke Enters NBA Protocols; Mavs Sign Brandon Knight to Hardship Contract

The Dallas Mavericks are adding a familiar face to their bench with Trey Burke out.

The Dallas Mavericks announced ahead of Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers that backup point guard Trey Burke will miss the game due to being in the NBA's health and safety protocols. According to head coach Jason Kidd, Burke missed his COVID testing window, which caused him to enter protocols. This isn't the first time this has happened with Burke this season.

As a result of Burke's absence, the Mavs are bringing back a familiar face in Brandon Knight by signing him to a second 10-day hardship contract. During his first stint with Dallas in December, the 30-year-old veteran guard played in three games with the last one being an 18-point, five-assists performance in a win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Dec. 27.

Brandon Knight celebrates in Portland.

Knight guards Norman Powell.

Knight attempts a crafty layup against the Blazers.

Mainly due to knee injuries, Knight hasn’t been able to stick on a roster since 2018, and his three-game stint with the Mavs in December was the first time he'd played in the NBA since the 2019-2020 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons for a total of 16 games.

“The emotions were high to have gone through this journey,” Knight told HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

“I don’t care how it happened. The fact that I was able to put on an NBA jersey was more humbling than anything. Some tears came out of my eyes.”

According to Kidd, who coached Knight in the 2014-2015 season with the Milwaukee Bucks, Knight made his presence felt in the locker room by being vocal when the Mavs were at their lowest point of the season.

Luka Doncic as Mavs beat Jazz.

Spencer Dinwiddie gets pasts the Utah defense for a sweet reverse layup.

Doncic hits a tough fadeaway over Rudy Gay.

“When you get caught in the NBA mix, you miss a lot of the moments because you’re so focused on wanting to do well, wanting to get paid, wanting to win,” said Knight.

“You miss a lot of the moments of just being with your teammates and having relationships.”

Knight will now get another chance to create some more of those special moments. And with Burke continuing to miss time due to negligence, perhaps Knight will get to stay past this next hardship contract.

