EuroBasket GAMEDAY: Will Mavs' Tyler Dorsey, Greece Advance to Semifinals?

Greece plays Germany in the EuroBasket 2022 quarterfinals today in what should be an intense match.

Although Luka Doncic and the Slovenian national team don't play until Wednesday afternoon, there's still a EuroBasket game on Tuesday that should interest Dallas Mavericks fans.

Two-way contract player Tyler Dorsey, who has had some incredible moments in EuroBasket play this summer, and Giannis Antetokounmpo will lead Greece against Dennis Schroder and Germany in this afternoon's quarterfinals. Spain defeated Finland earlier today to claim one of the four spots in the semifinals, now we'll see if Greece can do the same.

WHAT TO WATCH: Three words – The Greek Freak.

Yes, this game technically has a tie to the Mavs with Dorsey playing, but Antetokounmpo is by far the main attraction in this one. In five games played so far, he's leading all EuroBasket players by averaging 29 points in just 27.9 minutes per game while shooting 56 percent from the field. Antetokounmpo has been absolutely dominant, and there's no reason we shouldn't expect more of that today.

WHO: GREECE VS. GERMANY

WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: EuroBasket Arena Berlin (Berlin, Germany)

TV: ESPN+, Curtsied 1891

ODDS: Greece is a 4.5-point favorite over Germany

A LOOK AHEAD: On Wednesday, Doncic and Slovenia will take on Poland at 1:30 p.m. CT. Before that, France will take on Italy at 10:15 a.m. CT. Italy shockingly upset Nikola and Serbia on Sunday. Although nothing is a given, a rematch between Slovenia and France in the semifinals seems likely.

