'Same Approach': Mavs Staying Focused Ahead of Game 6 vs. Jazz

The Dallas Mavericks aim to remain focused in a potential close-out game against the Utah Jazz after their Game 5 win.

The Dallas Mavericks needed to respond with a big performance following their 100-99 Game 4 loss against the Utah Jazz. They did so just about as well as one could imagine — winning Game 5 with 102-77 being the final score.

It was an abysmal performance for the Jazz offense. Their star, Donovan Mitchell, was contained to his lowest ever scoring performance of his NBA playoff career with nine points. The team shot just 29-77 (37.7 percent) from the floor and 3-30 (10.0 percent) on 3s.

It takes a concerted and sustained effort to scramble as a unit to the extent the Mavericks have done throughout their first-round playoff series. They've done their best to take away space from Mitchell on pull-up 3s and drives to the rim while running spot-up shooters off the line.

''They've scrambled extremely hard,'' Mitchell said. ''It's a lot to continuously run teams off the line, and they've done a good job of it. They've made us uncomfortable.''

At times, the Mavericks' defense has struggled to neutralize Rudy Gobert on the offensive boards. Foul trouble has been an issue at times, too. However, Dallas tightened up their execution in Game 5 — finishing with a six-point advantage in second-chance scoring and six fewer personal fouls.

The hard part about the playoffs is sustaining high-level execution throughout a whole series, whether due to potential adjustments by the opposition or general slippage occurs. Saying sharp and one step ahead will be important for the Mavericks to achieve a win in Game 6.

“We have to approach (Game 6) the same way we did (Game 5),” Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson said. “At the same time, we have to stick together and really stay focused on us.

“They will be ready. They’re not just going to just lay down. They’re going to fight.”

After the Mavericks found their stride midseason, they experienced a few head-scratching letdown losses against some of the NBA's worst teams. They've made it a point to stay focused on maintaining focus regardless of if they're leading by a lot.

“Take away the score, the guys just stayed in character,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said. “They stayed with did the game plan, they executed, they trusted one another, they protected one another on the defensive end, and they were unselfish on the offensive end, and it’s cool to watch as a coach and as a fan.

“But we’ve been in situations throughout this journey of letting things get away from us — bad losses — and we tend to bounce back. I know everybody talks about the playoffs, but it’s basketball, and we’ve seen this before. I thought the guys responded well.”

A team facing possible elimination will come out with a lot of energy and aggression, especially on their home floor. Those are the circumstances the Jazz face in Game 6 while also facing the added pressure of an offseason roster overhaul in the event of a loss.

If the Mavericks stay disciplined in Game 6, there is a strong chance they advance to the Western Conference Semifinals for the first time since 2011.