Doncic Domination: Luka Pushes Jazz to Brink of Elimination in Mavs Game 5 Win

Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson led the way as the Mavs took a 3-2 series lead over the Jazz in Game 5.

After losing Game 4 in excruciating fashion, the Dallas Mavericks came back to American Airlines Center on Monday night tied at 2-2 in their first-round series against the Utah Jazz instead of a commanding 3-1 lead. Dallas knew it had to come out with a different energy level in front of a raucous home crowd in order to retake control of the series.

The Mavs did just that, as their defense smothered the Jazz from start to finish in route to a 102-77 win in Game 5. Dallas has now pushed Utah to the brink of elimination with a 3-2 series lead as both teams pivot to Game 6 in Salt Lake City on Thursday.

In just his second game of the series, Luka Doncic dominated the Jazz to the tune of 33 points, 13 rebounds and five assists on 11-of-22 shooting from the field and 3-of-10 from deep. Although Doncic also scored 30 points in Game 4, he appeared to have more of his usual control of the game on Monday night. One thing is for sure, that left calf strain is fully in the rearview mirror now.

"Nothing is finished yet," said Doncic. "We've still got to win one more."

Jalen Brunson, who served as the Mavs' hero while Doncic missed time, has continued to show out even with Doncic back in the lineup. Brunson was Dallas' second-leading scorer in Game 5 with 24 points on 9-of-20 shooting. He also grabbed five rebounds and dished out four assists in 36 minutes played.

"We've got to continue to get better," said Brunson after the Mavs' masterful defensive performance. "Going into Utah is going to be tough, but I think we're up for it."

Dorian Finney-Smith was the only other Maverick to score in double figures on the night, as he finished with 13 points, five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 41 minutes. Finney-Smith and Reggie Bullock's hounding perimeter defense was key in the Mavs holding the Jazz to just 36.8 percent shooting overall from the field and 10.0 percent from the 3-point line – a season low for Utah.

In what could be a story to watch heading into Game 6 on Thursday night, Jazz star Donovan Mitchell left the game in the fourth quarter while appearing to clutch his hamstring area. We'll see if his availability is affected any as the Jazz look to force a Game 7. He finished with just nine points on 4-15 shooting in 32 minutes.

Jordan Clarkson and Rudy Gobert led the Jazz with 20 and 17 points, respectively. They were the only Utah players to score in double figures.

After scoring more than 20 points in the first three games of the series, the Mavs' defense, paired with the return of Luka Doncic might be starting to wear on Bojan Bogdanovic, who finished with just two points on 0-9 shooting on the night. Utah has opted to let Bogdanovic guard Doncic the most in the last two games, and it's taking its toll.

Do the Jazz have enough to push the Mavs to one more game, or will Dallas move on to the second round for the first time since 2011? We can't wait to find out.