Can't Stop The Bleeding: Doncic's Struggles Continue in Mavs' Loss to Wizards

The Dallas Mavericks (6-5) hadn't lost consecutive games all season until they fell to the shorthanded Washington Wizards (6-6) at Capital One Arena on Thursday night, 113-105.

Coming off a disheartening loss to the Orlando Magic the night before, the Mavs came out on fire from deep and led 34-28 after the first quarter. Unfortunately for the Mavs, though, the second night of a back-to-back heavy legs were hard to overcome, and the Wizards won all of the remaining three quarters.

After putting up 29 points less than 24 hours before the tipoff of this game, Spencer Dinwiddie followed that up by leading the Mavs in scoring yet again. This time, he finished with 33 points, four rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting an efficient 11-17 from the field, including 7-12 from 3-point range. Dinwiddie also only turned the ball over once.

Despite putting up a respectable stat line of 22 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals, Luka Doncic struggled yet again, as he shot just 8-21 from the field, including 3-8 from deep. After shooting 9-29 the night before, Doncic lowered his shot attempts, but the efficiency was still lacking. Given the load he's had to carry so far, it probably wouldn't be the worst idea to give Doncic a night off to recuperate soon.

Dallas had no answers for Kyle Kuzma, who led the Wizards with 36 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Washington lived in the paint on Thursday night and out-scored the Mavs 52-36 in that department.

Next up, the Mavs fly home to Dallas for a matchup with Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers at American Airlines Center on Saturday night.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.