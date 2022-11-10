Reggie Bullock's Slow Start: Should Mavs Be Worried?

Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock has not shot the ball well through 10 games, and that’s putting it kindly. He’s currently shooting 29.1 percent overall, including 30.2 percent from deep.

For any anyone sounding the alarms about Bullock’s start and calling for a lineup change, hold your horses — or your Mavericks, if you will.

Through Bullock's 10-year career, it's almost a yearly tradition that he gets off to a slow shooting start in the first two months of the season, speaking to his current 30.2 percent from 3-point range.

From October through November, Bullock's career average from 3-point land is 29.3 percent — not ideal for a team's top 3-point marksman.

But … from December through April, Bullock shoots 39.9 percent from downtown in his career, including a deadeye 43.3 percent in February and 44.5 percent in April.

For Bullock, the open looks have been there, and they always will be while he’s playing for Luka Doncic. The ball just hasn't gone through the net at a consistent rate yet, but history tells us brighter days are ahead.

The call for Josh Green to get more minutes, whose role is continuing to grow due to his impressive play, is understandable. He’s currently shooting 58.8 percent from 3-point range off the bench in just over 18 minutes per game. If Bullock's shooting slump continues into December, where it historically picks up, maybe Jason Kidd calls Green's number up into the starting lineup.

Overall, though, the numbers say that Bullock's shooting stroke will eventually get to where it needs to be … it’s just going to be a painful process getting to that point. Until this career-long trend proves us wrong, there shouldn't be much to worry about.

