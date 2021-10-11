Mavs WATCH: Luka Goes ‘Sneaker Shopping’

Basketball and sneaker culture naturally intertwine worlds like shoelaces crossing over each other, making for a comfortable fit. Compared to the 1980s, the modern sneaker era embraces players' personalities as shoe companies continue to push boundaries on what makes a good product.

Moreover, the hip-hop culture creates a "three-man weave'' as it's known to delve into both entities. Fittingly, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic crosses over to Complex, shopping at Sneaker Politics in Dallas.

Before the tragic passing of Kobe and Gigi Bryant, Doncic and the five-time NBA champion shared a moment of embrace. Naturally, it makes sense for Doncic to hold admiration for Bryant's sneaker line. During the video, Doncic identified his favorite shoe from his early hooping days.

"I always liked Kobes. I always wore Kobes. So, I think the first one I really liked were the (Kobe 4's)."

Meanwhile, as their cover athlete of the NBA 2K22 video game, the company collaborated with the Slovenian star to refurbish his childhood basketball court. Doncic shared his feelings on the good deed:

"That was really special,'' he said. "Especially because I did it with 2K; they really helped me. It was really amazing. I played a lot there."

Doncic went on to talk about his favorite shoes to wear when playing for Real Madrid. As the host addressed Doncic's affinity for wearing Jordan 11's in true superstar fashion, No. 77 replied, "Yeah, especially because I hit the game-winner."

Near the end of the video, Doncic gave to a young fan his player edition Jordan 36's in addition to a brand new jersey donning his name and number.

