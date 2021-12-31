Mavs Donuts: Trading Rondo, Luka Out, KP Bet

Here's a look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Dallas Mavericks.

DONUT 1: I.T. TESTS POSITIVE

Less than 24 hours after making his Dallas Mavericks debut, 10-day hardship contract signee Isaiah Thomas entered health and safety protocols. ... where he joins Luka Doncic, who continues to miss time.

Luka and IT and ... Those two join a long list of Mavs who will miss Friday night at the Kings. Dallas is 16-18, clinging to the No. 8 spot in the West.

DONUT 2: COULD BRUNSON BECOME TRADE BAIT?

If the Dallas Mavericks want to land Ben Simmons in a trade, point guard Jalen Brunson could help them in the return package. Dalton Trigg explains here.

DONUT 3: KP OWES A BETTING MAN $76,000... OR AT LEAST AN APOLOGY

One bettor was one leg of a four-way parlay away from making over $76,000, but Kristaps Porzingis prevented that from happening. Bri Amaranthus explains here.

DONUT 4: RONDO EN ROUTE TO CLEVELAND

The Los Angeles Lakers are in advanced discussions to trade former Mavs disaster Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The trade could be finalized before the new year. ... and good luck to the Cavs here, who might find that Rondo was as poisonous a player as he once was in Dallas, or ... might find that he's just a bad player currently in COVID protocols who is averaging 3.1 points per game and shooting 32.4 percent.

Notable number for Rondo: The Lakers have been 10.1 points per 100 better when he is on the bench.

DONUT 5: ON THIS DAY, 2008

The Dallas Mavericks completed their largest in-game comeback in franchise history with a 29-point come-from-behind victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jason Terry scored 29 points off the bench on 11 of 21 shooting. You can check the box score here.

DONUT 6: ON THIS DAY, 1954

The Fort Wayne Pistons and the Minneapolis Lakers combined to attempt 127 free throws, the most ever in a regulation NBA game. Minneapolis came out on top, winning the game 103-91.

DONUT 7: WARRIORS-NUGGETS POSTPONED

Another NBA game was postponed Thursday, with more health and safety protocol entries for the Denver Nuggets. The game will be made up at a later time.

DONUT 8: MARIO RETURNS TO MIAMI

The Miami Heat have signed Mario Chalmers to a 10-day hardship exception deal. Chalmers played with the Heat from 2008-15 and last played in the NBA in 2018 with the Memphis Grizzlies.

DONUT 9: SO NICE THEY DID IT TWICE

The Milwaukee Bucks swept a two-game series in Central Florida against the Orlando Magic, closing the pair of games with a 136-118 win. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 33 points and 12 rebounds.

DONUT 10: WIZARDS COME UP WITH A LITTLE MAGIC

The Washington Wizards climbed back over .500 with a 110-93 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bradley Beal scored a game-high 29 and dished out 10 assists.

DONUT 11: EMBIID HAS WORDS FOR KD

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid led his team to a 110-102 win over Kevin Durant's Brooklyn Nets and had some words for the former MVP after the game.

DONUT 12: UP NEXT

The Mavericks will finish off their 2021 schedule in Sacramento to face off against the Kings. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. CT.