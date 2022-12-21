DeAndre Ayton Trade: Could Mavs Give Luka Doncic Help from Suns?

With the Mavericks maybe destined to make a trade, and potential turmoil boiling over in Phoenix with DeAndre Ayton, the two could be a trade match.

The Dallas Mavericks (15-16) have disappointed to open the 2022-23 regular season, currently sitting as the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference.

Now, the Mavericks sat at 15-15 at this point in the season last year and made it to the Western Conference Finals, but injuries and an underwhelming front court are of concern.

With the failed signing of JaVale McGee, the injury to Maxi Kleber, who is likely out for the season, and Christian Wood's lack of defense, the need for a steady force in the middle is something Dallas could certainly utilize.

One notable team that is in win-now mode seems to have a disgruntled big man on its hands, a star who almost bolted in restricted free agency this past offseason -- Phoenix Suns center DeAndre Ayton.

Could Ayton be available?

Ayton, who was drafted No. 1 in the 2018 NBA draft, two spots ahead of Luka Doncic, had a visible rift with Suns coach Monty Williams during Game 7 of the Conference Semifinals, where Dallas blew out Phoenix 123-90. Later in the offseason, Ayton signed an offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers, which was ultimately matched by the Suns.

Well, that rift was reignited in Phoenix's loss to Sacramento on Tuesday as the two were seen in heated exchange on the Suns' bench.

Now, for the Mavericks, if Ayton was in play, who is eligible to be traded as of Jan. 15, what could that deal look like?

The Mavericks could send Wood, Dwight Powell, Reggie Bullock, and two future first-round picks for Ayton and Jae Crowder.

Ayton would give the Mavs their big man and defensive anchor of the future whose timeline matches up with Doncic. The pick-and-roll between the two would be a lethal threat as Doncic can make any big man a viable option as a roll man.

The disgruntled Crowder, who began his career in Dallas and has yet to play this season in hopes of a trade, would step right in to the starting lineup alongside Dorian Finney-Smith.

For Phoenix, any potential protections on those first-rounders can be debated but landing Ayton for two expiring contacts in Wood and Powell, and Bullock, who is shooting 42.9 percent from 3-point range in December, gives Phoenix three veterans who are ready to contribute to a contending team.

Wood and Powell could quickly build chemistry in the pick-and-roll with Chris Paul and Devin Booker to fill in for Ayton. For Bullock, he'd play valuable minutes, whether as a starter or off the bench, with the loss of Crowder and with Cam Johnson remaining out following surgery for a torn meniscus suffered on Nov. 4.

This deal doesn't provide the Suns with any immediate young talent, but the value of adding depth in quality veterans and two future firsts could be enticing .. even though they are obviously losing the best asset in this proposal.

For the Mavericks, Ayton is a game-changer. Would Phoenix listen? Only one way to find out.

