Mavs Ex Delonte West Explains Panhandling: 'I'm Between Jobs, I've Got Children'

"I'm always involved in the game I love,'' West says. "Last year, I was scouting for the Dallas Mavericks ...''

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks continue to reach out to assist Delonte West, who this week says that aid extended to him being employed by the NBA team as a scout.

"I'm always involved in the game I love,'' West said this week. "Last year, I was scouting for the Dallas Mavericks and the previous three years, I was an NBA scout for the Boston Celtics."

West, 38, issued these comments (via TMZ) while panhandling on a street corner in Virginia. 

"It is what it is," West said. "I got children. I'm in between jobs. People can help me as much as they can, but you know, as a man I gotta do what I gotta do for my babies.''

West said that while trying to get money in that way, he is also actively looking for a job. The former NBA guard, who has been open about his battles with mental health and addiction issues, spent some time in the Big 3 league but eventually did not make the cut.

"I was excited to have the opportunity," West said, "I'll be there next season. I'll be there rooting guys on."

The Mavs declined to confirm the particulars of any arrangement with West. But Mavs owner Mark Cuban and others in the NBA family have been active in trying to help West, and the eight-year vet seems to be keeping his hopes high.

"I was actually looking forward to being a head coach or assistant coach in the NBA this season,'' he said. "But ... it's a business that has a lot of people involved and wanna stay involved."

"Prayerfully, luckily I'll be up for discussion this upcoming season."

