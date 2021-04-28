Doncic, Mavs Make NBA History In Blowout Win Over Warriors

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks dominated the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night, and made history in the process

Following a disappointing loss to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, the Dallas Mavericks bounced back in a big way on Wednesday, blowing out the Golden State Warriors 133-103 at the Chase Center.

In the win, Mavs superstar Luka Doncic once again stole the show, scoring 39 points to go along with eight rebounds, six assists, and two steals in 28 minutes of action, giving Doncic the second-most points scored in fewer than 30 minutes played in franchise history, per the Elias Sports Bureau.

Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki, of course, holds the record for most points scored in less than 30 minutes played, scoring 40 points in 29 minutes against the Utah Jazz in March of 2012.

However, Doncic's stat line was far from the only impressive stat from the Mavs blowout win, with Dallas also making NBA history as a team, thanks to a 28-0 run that spanned from the 8:24 mark in the first quarter until the 11-minute mark in the second quarter.

Warriors guard Jordan Poole was finally able to put a halt to the Mavs run, hitting a 27-footer for three.

Per Elias Sports, The Mavs run was a tie for the second-longest scoring run by any team in the NBA in the last 20 years, and the longest since November 2017, when the New York Knicks went on an equal 28-0 run against the Toronto Raptors.



The Knicks went on to win that game 108-100 at Madison Square Garden, with two current Mavericks, Tim Hardaway Jr (38 points, seven assists, and six rebounds) and Kristaps Porzingis (22 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks) leading the way.

The Mavs will be back in action on Thursday night when they travel to Detroit to take on the Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Dallas currently sits in the sixth seed in the Western Conference Playoff standings, just one game ahead of the Portland Trailblazers, and two games back of the Los Angeles Lakers.

