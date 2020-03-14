Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

'Doomsday Provision': What's It Really Mean For NBA Players to Beware?

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - "Doomsday.'' Forget sports; is there a more frightening word in the English language?

Notably, it's a phrase in Latin that takes us, and the NBA to that place, as the NBA Players Union on Friday issued a memo detailing a "doomsday provision" in the Collective Bargaining Agreement - all tied, of course, to the COVID-19 outbreak.

If you've ever signed an employment contract, you may know the phrase. A "Force Majeure'' event is, in a sense what some might call "an act of God'' - an unforeseeable circumstance that could prevent a party from fulfilling a contract with another party.

As ESPN has noted, the memo is meant to alert players that the clause could free owners from "paying players a percentage of their salaries," in the event of a catastrophic event - a natural disaster, a war, or yes ... a pandemic, as we are now experiencing with the coronavirus that has forced a stoppage of NBA play.

There are no indications that NBA owners are planning to freeze paychecks big or small; on the contrary, led by Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, there is even a trend to guarantee the lost wages of arena workers.

"Sources say that there's been no discussion among the league and NBPA about triggering that provision," Wojnarowski wrote on Friday, taking quite a bit of scary sting out of the original notice.

The point here, really, is that the union is doing its job: Reminding the under-contract employees about the details of their contracts. Nothing more.

Who is using the "doomsday'' phrase? It's not clear whether that is union-driven or media-driven. But it's certainly an eye-catching way to remind NBA players that the 2019-20 season could not only be delayed but dumped, and that even millionaire athletes should take the same precautions against disaster as regular citizens.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mavs and Sponsor Chime to Financially Support Sideline AAC Workers

In the Wake of an NBA Coronavirus Hiatus, the Dallas Mavs and Sponsor Chime to Financially Support Sideline AAC Workers

Mike Fisher

Coronavirus NBA Hiatus? Mavs Brunson Undergoes Shoulder Surgery

We've Got a Coronavirus NBA Hiatus, so, Sensibly, Dallas Mavs Guard Jalen Brunson Undergoes Shoulder Surgery

Mike Fisher

Best and Worst: Checking in on Dallas Sports Pros During 'Hiatus'

The Coronavirus precautions are leaving many scared, out of work and with more time on their hands. Best and Worst: Checking in on Dallas Sports Pros During 'Hiatus'

BriAmaranthus

Be Like Mark: Mavs Owner Cuban Keys NBA Coronavirus Reaction

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban's Comments in the Wake of the of the Unprecedented News the NBA Season is Postponed Speak Loudly to his Character.

BriAmaranthus

by

MattySolo

Coronavirus and Sports: The 'New Normal', For Now, is Life Without Something We Love

From the NBA to the NFL to College Basketball to, well, Everything, the Reverberation of Coronavirus is changing how we Take in the Games we Love ... For Now

Matthew Postins

Report: NBA Telling Teams Coronavirus Suspension 'Aspirational Timeline' is 30 Days

Report: NBA Telling Teams Coronavirus Suspension 'Aspirational Timeline' is 30 Days

Mike Fisher

Cuban: Coronavirus Could Mean NBA Hiatus Now, With Finals in August

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Suggests the Coronavirus Problem Could Mean an NBA Hiatus Now, With Finals in August

Mike Fisher

‘Officially Annoyed': Mavs Star Luka Doncic Deserves More Respect From NBA Refs

NBA officials are definitely not the only reason the Dallas Mavericks have lost a handful of heartbreakers, but their officiating of Luka Doncic, most notably in clutch moments, is playing more of a role than it should

Dalton Trigg

by

Camernick

'A Black Swan Event': Coronavirus Suspension & What’s Next for Cuban’s Mavs & the NBA?

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Terms it 'A Black Swan Event': On the Coronavirus Suspension and What's Next for the Mavs and the NBA?

Mike Fisher

On Surreal Night at AAC, Mavs Surprise Nuggets to Snap Two-Game Skid

As the NBA announced mid-game that it's season would be suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Luka Doncic and Boban Marjanovic led the Dallas Mavericks to a huge win over the Denver Nuggets, 113-97.

Dalton Trigg