Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

Mavs and Sponsor Chime to Financially Support Sideline AAC Workers

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks issued the following statement today regarding the continued payment of hourly staff who work Mavericks’ game nights at American Airlines Center:

"In light of the postponement of the NBA season, it is of utmost importance to Dallas Mavericks management and ownership that we do what we can to minimize the adverse financial impact that will be felt by staff who would otherwise be working our games at American Airlines Center. As such, the organization, along with American Airlines Center leadership, is currently making arrangements to ensure that scheduled event staff will receive payment for the six home games that were to take place during the 30-day NBA hiatus. 

"As part of its mission to provide financial peace of mind, Mavericks jersey sponsor Chime, the leader in U.S. challenger banking, has also allocated funds to support this effort.

"Staff includes security, police, parking attendants, housekeeping, in-arena entertainers and guest services staff, among others. It is our hope that this will allow our valued team members to satisfy their economic needs during this unprecedented time.

"In addition, the Mavericks and Chime share a commitment to their local communities and are working with our current nonprofit partners to identify support and service opportunities throughout North Texas during this time.''

This is of course all about a pledge Mavs owner Mark Cuban made at a ground-zero moment Wednesday night at the AAC at what might've been the final NBA game of the season. 

“When some of the things were coming up that we might not play games – this was yesterday – I reached out to the folks at the arena and our folks at the Mavs to find out what it would cost to support, financially support, people who aren’t going to be able to come to work," Cuban said. "You know, they get paid by the hour, and this was their source of income. So, we’ll do some things there. We may ask them to go do some volunteer work in exchange, but we’ve already started the process of having a program in place. I don’t have any details to give, but it’s certainly something that’s important to me.”

Read more about Cuban's leadership here.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Coronavirus NBA Hiatus? Mavs Brunson Undergoes Shoulder Surgery

We've Got a Coronavirus NBA Hiatus, so, Sensibly, Dallas Mavs Guard Jalen Brunson Undergoes Shoulder Surgery

Mike Fisher

Best and Worst: Checking in on Dallas Sports Pros During 'Hiatus'

The Coronavirus precautions are leaving many scared, out of work and with more time on their hands. Best and Worst: Checking in on Dallas Sports Pros During 'Hiatus'

BriAmaranthus

Be Like Mark: Mavs Owner Cuban Keys NBA Coronavirus Reaction

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban's Comments in the Wake of the of the Unprecedented News the NBA Season is Postponed Speak Loudly to his Character.

BriAmaranthus

by

MattySolo

Coronavirus and Sports: The 'New Normal', For Now, is Life Without Something We Love

From the NBA to the NFL to College Basketball to, well, Everything, the Reverberation of Coronavirus is changing how we Take in the Games we Love ... For Now

Matthew Postins

Report: NBA Telling Teams Coronavirus Suspension 'Aspirational Timeline' is 30 Days

Report: NBA Telling Teams Coronavirus Suspension 'Aspirational Timeline' is 30 Days

Mike Fisher

Cuban: Coronavirus Could Mean NBA Hiatus Now, With Finals in August

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Suggests the Coronavirus Problem Could Mean an NBA Hiatus Now, With Finals in August

Mike Fisher

‘Officially Annoyed': Mavs Star Luka Doncic Deserves More Respect From NBA Refs

NBA officials are definitely not the only reason the Dallas Mavericks have lost a handful of heartbreakers, but their officiating of Luka Doncic, most notably in clutch moments, is playing more of a role than it should

Dalton Trigg

by

Camernick

'A Black Swan Event': Coronavirus Suspension & What’s Next for Cuban’s Mavs & the NBA?

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Terms it 'A Black Swan Event': On the Coronavirus Suspension and What's Next for the Mavs and the NBA?

Mike Fisher

On Surreal Night at AAC, Mavs Surprise Nuggets to Snap Two-Game Skid

As the NBA announced mid-game that it's season would be suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Luka Doncic and Boban Marjanovic led the Dallas Mavericks to a huge win over the Denver Nuggets, 113-97.

Dalton Trigg

NBA Suspends Season In Wake of Coronavirus Threat

In Response to the Increasing Threat From COVID-19, the NBA Has Suspended its Season Until Further notice

Matt Galatzan