He Can’t Miss!: Dwight Powell Breaks Mavs Record For Consecutive Shots Made
Dwight Powell has had arguably the best season of his career in 2021-22. With his appearance in the first quarter of the Dallas Mavericks' game against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, Powell played in all 82 regular season games – something only four other players accomplished this year. Also, only four other Mavericks in franchise history have played in all 82 games – Jason Terry, O.J. Mayo, Monta Ellis and Yogi Ferrell.
Dwight Powell and Luka Doncic.
Dwight Powell slams one home.
Dwight Powell with a reverse dunk.
Powell is averaging 8.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per game for the Mavs, while shooting a career-best (by far) 66.8 percent from the field. Although the Mavs have been shorthanded at the center position for most of the season, especially after the Kristaps Porzingis trade, Powell has stepped up in a big way. His chemistry with superstar Luka Doncic in pick-and-rolls has gone a long way toward his success.
To add a cherry on top of what has already been a great season, Powell made his first basket against the Spurs tonight and broke the franchise record for consecutive field goals made with 15 in a row.
Update: As of the 2:17 mark in the first quarter of Mavs-Spurs, Powell has extended his franchise record to 18 made buckets in a row.
Luka Doncic and Lonnie Walker IV.
Luka Doncic attempts a block.
Powell and Antetokounmpo.
The previous record of 14 made field goals in a row was shared by three players – Eric Dampier (2x), DeAndre Jordan and, you guessed it... Dwight Powell, who has now done it three times.
Although Powell gets most of his credit on the offensive end, he has given ample effort on the defensive end of the floor as well. His physical limitations keep him from being a good defender more times than not, but his energy is contagious for his teammates. Now we will see if that can translate to playoff basketball.