GAMEDAY: Healthier KP & Mavs Host Slumping Pels

Mavs star Luka Doncic is hitting his stride and history shows he shines against the Pelicans.

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks are looking for their third-straight victory on Monday night when they host the slumping New Orleans Pelicans. The Mavs are close to full strength, while Zion Williamson has yet to make an appearance for the Pelicans this season.

Mavs star Luka Doncic is hitting his stride and history shows he shines against the Pelicans; recording three triple-doubles against the New Orleans, his most against any franchise. The Mavericks have won six of the last seven meetings between the two teams, including a sweep in Dallas last season.

New Orleans has won just once in 10 games this season; culminating to have the worst record in the NBA. The Pelicans will likely be without their two best players in Dallas. … Williamson (out) and Brandon Ingram (questionable: hip)

Meanwhile, Kristaps Porzingis (back) re-entered the fray vs. Boston and was very good, with 21 points and seven rebounds.

INJURY REPORT: For Dallas; Maxi Kleber (left oblique strain) is out.

For New Orleans; Zion Williamson (right foot fracture) is out. Brandon Ingram (hip contusion) is questionable.

FLASHBACK: Dallas took the 2020-21 season series, 2-1, with the home team winning in all three games.

FUN FACT: Luka Doncic's incredible buzzer-beating three-pointer that gave the Mavs a 107-104 win over Boston on Saturday night also made history... Doncic is now the only Mavericks player to hit game-winning baskets twice against the same opponent over the last 20 seasons.

ODDS: The Mavs are 9-point favorites over the Pelicans.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (6-3) VS. NEW ORLEANS PELICANS (1-9)

WHEN: Monday, November 8, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

NEXT: The Mavs hit the road for two games, playing the Chicago Bulls and then the San Antonio Spurs.

FINAL WORD: Doncic after drilling the game-winner vs. the Celtics:

“As a basketball player those are the best moments you can experience in your basketball career. There’s certain games that mean more, but hitting a game-winner is just one of the few things that’s the best in the world."