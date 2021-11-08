Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    GAMEDAY: Healthier Kristaps Porzingis & Mavs Host Slumping Pels

    Mavs star Luka Doncic is hitting his stride and history shows he shines against the Pelicans.
    Author:

    DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks are looking for their third-straight victory on Monday night when they host the slumping New Orleans Pelicans. The Mavs are close to full strength, while Zion Williamson has yet to make an appearance for the Pelicans this season. 

    Mavs star Luka Doncic is hitting his stride and history shows he shines against the Pelicans; recording three triple-doubles against the New Orleans, his most against any franchise. The Mavericks have won six of the last seven meetings between the two teams, including a sweep in Dallas last season. 

    New Orleans has won just once in 10 games this season; culminating to have the worst record in the NBA. The Pelicans will likely be without their two best players in Dallas. …  Williamson (out) and Brandon Ingram (questionable: hip)

    Meanwhile, Kristaps Porzingis (back) re-entered the fray vs. Boston and was very good, with 21 points and seven rebounds.

    Recommended Articles

    USATSI_17112345_168388359_lowres
    Play

    Mavs' Luka On Game-Winner: The Best Moments’

    The Dallas Mavericks managed to defeat the Boston Celtics following a game-winning shot over the Luka Doncic.

    7 minutes ago
    66B03307-2455-4193-AB67-F3C0E4939E18
    Play

    GAMEDAY: Healthier KP & Mavs Host Slumping Pels

    Mavs star Luka Doncic is hitting his stride and history shows he shines against the Pelicans.

    1 hour ago
    IMG_6874
    Play

    LISTEN: 'Luka Magic' Thrills In Mavs Finish

    Mavs Step Back Podcast hosts Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan react to Luka Doncic's game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer to give Dallas a 107-104 win.

    23 hours ago

    INJURY REPORT: For Dallas; Maxi Kleber (left oblique strain) is out.

    For New Orleans; Zion Williamson (right foot fracture) is out. Brandon Ingram (hip contusion) is questionable.

    FLASHBACK: Dallas took the 2020-21 season series, 2-1, with the home team winning in all three games.

    FUN FACT: Luka Doncic's incredible buzzer-beating three-pointer that gave the Mavs a 107-104 win over Boston on Saturday night also made history... Doncic is now the only Mavericks player to hit game-winning baskets twice against the same opponent over the last 20 seasons.

    LOOK: Dallas Unveils New ‘City Edition’ Uniform

    ODDS: The Mavs are 9-point favorites over the Pelicans.

    RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (6-3) VS. NEW ORLEANS PELICANS (1-9)

    WHEN: Monday, November 8, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. CT

    LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

    TV/RADIO: BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

    NEXT: The Mavs hit the road for two games, playing the Chicago Bulls and then the San Antonio Spurs. 

    FINAL WORD: Doncic after drilling the game-winner vs. the Celtics:

    “As a basketball player those are the best moments you can experience in your basketball career. There’s certain games that mean more, but hitting a game-winner is just one of the few things that’s the best in the world."

    USATSI_17112345_168388359_lowres
    News

    Mavs' Luka On Game-Winner: The Best Moments’

    7 minutes ago
    66B03307-2455-4193-AB67-F3C0E4939E18
    News

    GAMEDAY: Healthier KP & Mavs Host Slumping Pels

    1 hour ago
    IMG_6874
    News

    LISTEN: 'Luka Magic' Thrills In Mavs Finish

    23 hours ago
    Dallas Mavericks
    News

    Doncic Drills Game-Winner, Mavs Win

    Nov 6, 2021
    kp brunson
    News

    KP's Back: Mavs' Plan vs. Celtics

    Nov 6, 2021
    7AB4CF10-8D8D-41A1-B4B5-72EB00ABEB6F
    News

    Mavs Ex Deron Williams to Fight on Jake Paul/Tommy Fury Card

    Nov 5, 2021
    IMG_6810
    News

    LISTEN: Porzingis For Siakam Mavs Trade Idea

    Nov 5, 2021
    jb luka
    News

    Film Analysis: Brunson the Answer To Mavs Question?

    Nov 5, 2021