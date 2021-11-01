LOOK: Mavs Unveil New Uniforms

Skip to main content
    November 1, 2021
    Mavs LOOK: Dallas Unveils New ‘City Edition’ Uniform

    The Mavs have a new uniform.
    Author:

    As the NBA starts its "75th" year, respecting the history of the game is a theme of the 2021-2022 season. This season, NBA advertisements are paying homage to players of yesteryear with a modern twist: Actor Michael B Jordan driving a bus of kids around a NBA neighborhood. 

    Similar to the 75th-anniversary NBA commercials, the Dallas Mavericks also made a move to pay homage to the past under owner Mark Cuban.. 

    UPDATE: And now this …

    What we recently called “alleged’ is real enough, as the Mavs have released model Tim Hardaway Jr. In the new “city edition” look.

    Our previously published thoughts … 

    An alleged new Mavericks jersey has hit social media. …

    Present: The classic logo, made from the letter “M” with the trademark cowboy hat of franchise founder Don Carter. Oh, and when the Mavs go green, they seldom disappoint the MFFLs.

    The Mavericks have yet to announce their “city edition” jerseys, therefore it makes sense for these throwback-inspired threads to make the cut. (Pinpointing the location of this particular picture, by the way, remains a bit of a mystery to us.)

    We say: Not since the P Diddy jerseys have the Mavs donned such an eye-catching shade of green. 

    It's only a matter of time before Dallas officially announces its “city jerseys.” … Again, paying tribute to the original logo while playing up to the 75 years of the NBA makes for great marketing. 

    It is a neat and delicate trick for the Mavs as they try to display the right amount of respect for the past while also riding certain trends … and all along, keeping in mind the idea of sales, too. (The Luka Doncic stuff will surely fly off the shelves.)

    As nothing is confirmed, follow DBcom for further developments on the jersey and everything else Dallas Mavericks related. 

