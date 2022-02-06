Skip to main content

'Must-See TV' Luka & Trae Clash: GAMEDAY Mavs vs. Hawks

Trae Young and Luka Doncic are always must-see TV, and the Dallas Mavericks look to keep positive momentum rolling against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Dallas Mavericks look for their second-straight win as they host All-Star Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in a nationally-televised contest on Sunday evening at American Airlines Center.

The Mavs are fresh of an impressive Friday night win over the Philadelphia 76ers in which they overcame a 16-point deficit with much thanks to a triple-double from Luka Doncic. By the way, Doncic was just selected for his third NBA All-Star appearance.

Young and Doncic are always must-see TV, as the two are destined to be linked through their careers after they were traded for each other on draft night in 2018.

After a disappointing start to the season, the Hawks have won eight of their last 10 games. Dallas looks to slow their roll without big man Kristaps Porzingis, who is out with a right knee bone bruise. It will be the fourth-consecutive game Porzingis has missed.

FLASHBACK: The home team has taken seven of the last eight meetings between these two teams. Atlanta leads the 2021-22 season series, 1-0, after they defeated the Mavericks 113-87 at State Farm Arena to begin the 2021-22 season.

INJURY REPORT: Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise) is out; Sterling Brown (left foot soreness) is out; Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) is out; Maxi Kleber (left knee effusion) is questionable.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (30-23) VS. ATLANTA HAWKS (25-27)




WHEN: Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: ESPN, BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

ODDS: The Mavs are 2-point favorites over the Hawks.

NEXT: This is game three of a six-game home stand. Next up is the Detroit Pistons, and a pair of games against the Los Angeles Clippers.

LAST WORD Coach Jason Kidd on Doncic's performance in Dallas win vs. 76ers:

“We sometimes measure by wins and losses, but the bigger picture is he’s been under control here of late with making the right plays for his teammates. The game is about makes and misses – we’ve had great looks, we’ve talked about it internally. We will take those looks the next game and, even in the playoffs those are the looks you want."

