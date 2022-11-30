'You Have to Worry About Everything': Steph Curry in Awe of Luka Doncic's Performance

If there's anything better than getting a big win over the defending NBA champions in front of a home crowd that made it feel like a playoff atmosphere in November, it might be getting praised by your peers immediately afterwards.

After Luka Doncic helped end the Dallas Mavericks' four-game losing streak in a 116-113 win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night, reigning Finals MVP Stephen Curry had some very complementary things to say about his performance.

“[Luka's] size and his ball-handling skills keep you on edge the whole game," said Curry. "That plus being a three-level scorer, you have to worry about everything. He can get the step-back 3s going, so you have to press into him. He is shifty and has a great handle so he can use his leverage to get by you.

"Obviously, his court vision is unreal. He is kind of the offensive package of just being a playmaker and scorer. When he is knocking down shots like he did tonight, he is tough. You want to take something away from him, but he kept making play after play, and even a couple defensive plays on the other side – a couple of steals and a strip on me. He is playing at an extremely high level and is getting better every year.”

Curry and Doncic have always had the utmost respect for one another throughout their battles on the court over the years. Through 15 games played against each other – playoffs included – Curry has eight wins and Doncic now has seven after the Mavs' win over the Warriors on Tuesday.

Although Doncic has gone toe-to-toe with Curry statistically, the thing he cares about the most is getting over the hump and winning an NBA championship with Dallas. Doncic and the Mavs came up three games short of reaching the finals last season, as they ran out of gas against the Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.

If we're lucky, we'll get to witness Doncic climb that mountain sooner than later ... and it would be pretty cool if that path included the Mavs going through Curry's championship-tested Warriors.

