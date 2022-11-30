Skip to main content

'You Have to Worry About Everything': Steph Curry in Awe of Luka Doncic's Performance

After the Dallas Mavericks took down the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night at American Airlines Center, Stephen Curry took some time to praise the play of Luka Doncic, who is having an MVP-level season so far.

If there's anything better than getting a big win over the defending NBA champions in front of a home crowd that made it feel like a playoff atmosphere in November, it might be getting praised by your peers immediately afterwards.

After Luka Doncic helped end the Dallas Mavericks' four-game losing streak in a 116-113 win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night, reigning Finals MVP Stephen Curry had some very complementary things to say about his performance.

“[Luka's] size and his ball-handling skills keep you on edge the whole game," said Curry. "That plus being a three-level scorer, you have to worry about everything. He can get the step-back 3s going, so you have to press into him. He is shifty and has a great handle so he can use his leverage to get by you.

"Obviously, his court vision is unreal. He is kind of the offensive package of just being a playmaker and scorer. When he is knocking down shots like he did tonight, he is tough. You want to take something away from him, but he kept making play after play, and even a couple defensive plays on the other side – a couple of steals and a strip on me. He is playing at an extremely high level and is getting better every year.”

Curry and Doncic have always had the utmost respect for one another throughout their battles on the court over the years. Through 15 games played against each other – playoffs included – Curry has eight wins and Doncic now has seven after the Mavs' win over the Warriors on Tuesday.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_19528774
Play

'The Man Is Special': Luka Doncic's Historic Triple-Double, Defense Ends Mavs' Skid

Luka Doncic put on one of his best performances of the season as the Dallas Mavericks defeated Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. It couldn't have come at a better time.

By Dalton Trigg
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors
Play

Luka Doncic's 40-Point Triple-Double Leads Mavs Over Warriors

Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavericks faced off against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors for the first time since the Western Conference Finals.

By Grant Afseth
46C3929F-3253-4D91-8CB3-7E44BB35FE89
Play

OFFICIAL: Mavs Sign Kemba Walker; Can He Help Luka Doncic?

Kemba Walker's Knicks homecoming was a bust. Now the 32-year-old former All-Star has officially inked a deal with the Dallas Mavericks.

By Mike Fisher

Although Doncic has gone toe-to-toe with Curry statistically, the thing he cares about the most is getting over the hump and winning an NBA championship with Dallas. Doncic and the Mavs came up three games short of reaching the finals last season, as they ran out of gas against the Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.

If we're lucky, we'll get to witness Doncic climb that mountain sooner than later ... and it would be pretty cool if that path included the Mavs going through Curry's championship-tested Warriors.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_19528774
News

'The Man Is Special': Luka Doncic's Historic Triple-Double, Defense Ends Mavs' Skid

By Dalton Trigg
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors
News

Luka Doncic's 40-Point Triple-Double Leads Mavs Over Warriors

By Grant Afseth
46C3929F-3253-4D91-8CB3-7E44BB35FE89
News

OFFICIAL: Mavs Sign Kemba Walker; Can He Help Luka Doncic?

By Mike Fisher
USATSI_19517569
News

LISTEN: Mavs' Slow Start, Kemba Expectations & Benefits of Wood Starting

By Dalton Trigg
Christian Wood Luka Doncic
News

Is There Anything Mavs’ Christian Wood Can Do to Start?

By Dalton Trigg
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
News

'Best Player In NBA': Luka Doncic Praises Giannis Antetokounmpo

By Grant Afseth
Luka Doncic Steph Curry
News

Mavs vs. Warriors GAMEDAY: Tortoise & Hare, Doncic & Curry

By Bri Amaranthus
Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas Mavericks
News

Mavs Desperately Need Tim Hardaway Jr. to Break Out of Career-Worst Slump

By Grant Afseth