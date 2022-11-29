Mavs vs. Warriors GAMEDAY: Tortoise & Hare, Doncic & Curry

The Dallas Mavericks make a quick trip home to host the reigning-NBA champions Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night in a nationally broadcast game. Home for about 48 hours, the Mavs face a tough task in defending Stephen Curry and their Western Conference foes Warriors.

The star-studded game will be the first time Dallas and Golden State face each other since the Warriors beat the Mavs in the Western Conference Finals.

Dallas looks to snap a four-game losing streak in a matchup of vastly different styles in terms of pace. The Mavs 'tortoise' pace ranks last in the league while the 'hare' Warriors rank second in the NBA in pace, averaging 103.0 possession per 48 minutes.

This game features the best two scorers in the NBA: Doncic leads the NBA in scoring at 33.1 points per game and Curry is second in the league in scoring at 31.4 points per game.

The start of the season has not been hot for Golden State or Dallas. The Warriors are ninth in the Western Conference and Dallas is 11th in the west, which would put them outside of the play-in tournament.

Here's everything you need to know before tonight's game.

FUN FACT: Luka Doncic scored 126 total points against Golden State last season – his most against any team in 2021-22 – and averaged 31.5 points per game.

CONNECTION: Mavericks center JaVale McGee won back-to-back NBA championships with Golden State (2017 and 2018)

NEW ADDITION: Enter veteran point guard and former All-Star Kemba Walker, who the Mavs are reportedly signing to a veteran minimum deal this week after they waive Facundo Campazzo's non-guaranteed contract.

INJURY REPORT (DALLAS): None to report.

RECORDS: Dallas Mavericks (9-10), Golden State Warriors (11-10)

WHEN: Tuesday, November 29, 2022 • 6:30 p.m. CT

WHERE: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV: TNT

RADIO: 97.1 The Freak, 99.1 FM Zona MX (Spanish)

ODDS: The Mavs are currently 1.5-point underdogs vs. the Warriors.

NEXT UP: The Mavs hit the road to play the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night.

FINAL WORD: The Mavs' rational behind signing Walker was largely due to adding more "flexibility" to the offense, as Mark Cuban explained to The Dallas Morning News on Monday.

“We wanted to add some flexibility to our offense," Cuban said. "Like last year at this point, we have great shot quality, particularly from the 3, but we have struggled to make enough of them. Kemba will give J-Kidd more offensive flexibility.”

