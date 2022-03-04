Second Round or Bust? Kidd Reveals Mavs’ Major Playoffs Goal with Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks understand winning with Luka Doncic needs to happen sooner rather than later. What's the goal for this season?

The Dallas Mavericks have as good of a chance to accomplish this season what they have failed to do in their previous two campaigns — win a playoff series.

Early in the Luka Doncic era, the Mavericks' aspirations of a lengthy playoff run have been spurned by the LA Clippers. With Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and all of the defensive versatility imaginable being on one team is a tall task for any team with aspirations to get out of the first round.

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Luka Doncic & Kawhi Leonard in NBA Playoffs. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Luka Doncic vs. Clippers in NBA Playoffs. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Kawhi Leonard Guards Luka Doncic.

In an interview with The Athletic, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd explained the goal for the 2021-22 season is to "get out of the first round."

"There were no bold predictions about this season, but Kidd talked matter-of-factly about the responsibility he feels to help Luka Doncic eventually reach the NBA’s mountaintop," Amick wrote. "The immediate goal for Dallas’ transcendent star, of course, is to get out of the first round for the first time after falling in each of the past two postseasons."

Despite incredible historic performances from Luka Doncic, who holds the highest postseason career scoring average in NBA history, the Mavericks just did not have enough beyond him to get over the hump.

The eventual goal for the Mavericks is to win championships with Doncic given the talent he has to lead a team to tremendous success. Mavs general manager Nico Harrison has expressed his belief that Doncic is "going to win championships," but the hope is that “he wins them in Dallas."

Luka Doncic Drives Against Warriors Luka Doncic Brings Ball Up vs. Warriors Luka Doncic Shoots vs. Warriors

"When you got a guy like Luka, he’s going to win championships,” Harrison told The Undefeated’s Marc Spears. “So, hopefully, he wins them in Dallas and I’m a part of it."

There was concern about Kristaps Porzingis' contract weighing the Mavericks down too much in the short-term to actually contend. While it's early, the return from the deal is showing strong early signs that could open up some options that previously would not have been there.

Regardless, before the Mavericks can begin thinking about winning a championship, they must first manage to come out on top in a seven-game series.