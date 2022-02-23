'Mavs Donuts': Dallas’ Playoffs Begin Now; LeBron Trade Coming?

As the NBA's schedule stands still in All-Star break purgatory, DallasBasketball.com content keeps rolling on.

Here, we provide you with yet another dozen morsels of goodness. "Mavs Donuts" is the gift that keeps giving, despite the lack of games on the NBA schedule.

Get your fresh batch!

Donut 1: "Ideal" Playoff Matchup for the Dallas Mavericks?

While the NBA rest its head, prepping for the last stretch until the postseason, DallasBasketball's Editor-In-Chief posed a thoughtful question: what is the ideal playoff matchup for the Mavs this April?

Trigg had this to say: “I’m honestly surprised no one has mentioned the Memphis Grizzlies yet as the Mavs’ most favorable matchup. As good as the Grizzlies have been — and they have been good — it still kind of feels like they’ve been overhyped a little bit. I don’t know, though, maybe that’s just me after watching the Mavs win the season series against the Grizzlies 3-1 with two of those wins being blowouts and the one loss happening only because Luka Doncic didn’t play in that one.”

Donut 2: Is Dallas a Future NBA All-Star Destination?

While Cleveland did a good job hosting the All-Star Weekend, there is no doubt that there are better cities for tourists. When will Dallas get another go-round at hosting the celebrity-filled spectacle?

DallasBasketball.com's Grant Afseth had this to say: The last time Dallas hosted NBA All-Star Weekend was back in 2010 with the Super Bowl being held at AT&T Stadium the following year in 2011. It seems as though it'll be quite some time longer until Dallas is once again the host city.

Donut 3: Former Mavs Center Finds New Home

After missing time due to personal reasons as a member of the Dallas Mavericks, Willie Cauley-Stein is ready to play once again. This time, as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers on a 10-day contract, per NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Cauley-Stein appeared in 18 games with the Mavericks this season and was waived on Jan. 15. The Sixers moved Andre Drummond in part of the James Harden trade and will take a flier on Cauley-Stein to see if he can be the right option to add depth in the frontcourt behind Joel Embiid. Cauley-Stein joins Paul Millsap, Charles Bassey, and Paul Reed as Philly's backup big man options.

Donut 4: A "Humbled" Luka Doncic is a Scary Thought for his NBA Counterparts

During an appearance on 96.7 The Ticket, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban talked about Doncic's elevated recent play, and what the motivations behind it were, including not receiving any media votes to be an NBA All-Star starter and getting called out for his weight in articles and on social media.

“I think he was humbled a little bit," Cuban said about Doncic not being voted an All-Star starter. "I think he didn’t like being called out for his weight and other things, and it finally clicked that there’s a level of discipline that’s required.“

Donut 5: Is a LeBron James Trade A Possible Scenario?

Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

Playing the peanut butter to "Mavs Donuts" jelly, Afseth's "NBA Notebook" transcends Mavs basketballs by informing our readers of the general NBA's storylines. His latest work touched on the self-proclaimed GOAT of the NBA.

Perhaps the biggest storyline of all from NBA All-Star Weekend has been the various quotes from LeBron James and his playing future. Between stating the "door's not closed" on returning to the Cavaliers and also planning to play his final season with his son Bronny (wherever that is), his comments commanded a lot of attention.

Donut 6: Mavs NBA All-Star Highlights

SLAM Online

The NBA has had a lot of memorable All-Star Weekends over the years, but the 75th anniversary was arguably the best one yet. From the gathering and honoring of legends, to the actual close competition of the game itself, it was as close to a perfect night for the league as you could’ve asked for.

Trigg compiled a list of Mavs-inspired moments during the All-Star weekend. A certain moment stood out more than most, with Michael Jordan embracing Doncic in a heart-warming manner.

Donut 7: On This Day

On this day in NBA history, a monumental trade occurred. On February 23, 2011, the Utah Jazz traded Deron Williams to the New Jersey Nets. Before Williams left for New Jersey, the 23-year tenure of NBA legend Jerry Sloan ended in a controversial fashion.

Donut 8: Can Mavs Dorian Finney-Smith Make an NBA All-Defensive Team?

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Dorian Finney-Smith is often seen doing the dirty work in ball screen coverage as the on-ball defender as well as having to guard multiple positions. His versatility, by playing multiple positions, has opened up key lineup combinations for head coach Jason Kidd as of late, too. Could Finney-Smith's defense be good enough to earn him a spot on one of the two NBA All-Defensive Teams? The Mavericks have already started campaigning for him.

Donut 9: What's Going On With Zion Williamson?

Our own Grant Afseth mentioned a lack of communication as the latest edition of the "what's up with Zion Williamson?" saga.

McCollum, who is one of the Pelicans' top players and is the leader of the NBA Players Association, had yet to even speak to Williamson directly until the last day or so. He even went as far to say that he's unsure of what's going on but he's "gonna get to the bottom of it."

“I haven’t had conversations with him directly,” McCollum said. “I’ve spoken with some people close to him and look forward to sitting down with him sooner than later. I know about as much as you do right now, but I’m gonna get to the bottom of it.”

Donut 10: Reasons Why Dallas Mavs Can Advance in Playoffs

Trigg provided our readers with three reasons why the Mavs can advance in the playoffs this year. One of the reasons point to the team's depth.

“That was the biggest thing we could take away from [the Porzingis trade]," said Mavs GM Nico Harrison in an exclusive interview on our Mavs Step Back Podcast. "That we had a chance to turn one player into two and kind of fill some holes that we needed. That’s the reason why we did it."

Some might roll their eyes at that statement, given that Porzingis theoretically 'gave the Mavs a higher ceiling,' but Harrison is speaking the truth. The idea of Porzingis was greater than the reality of Porzingis. Having literally any positive contributions from Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans over potentially not having anything from Porzingis will be a plus for Dallas.

Donut 11: Wisconsin Retires Michal Finley's Jersey

Patrick Gorski / USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday afternoon at Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin, Michael Finley received one of the best tributes an athlete can be given - a jersey retirement.

The University of Wisconsin honored the former Badger by raising his No. 24 into the rafters at halftime of the team’s 77-63 win over Michigan. Finley averaged 18.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in four seasons at Wisconsin. He’s also the only player in school history to average over 20 points per game over a span of three seasons.

Donut 12: What's Next for Mavs?

After an eight-day break, the Mavs face the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. Aside from the game acting as a test for Dallas, it's also a chance to get a head start in a tie-breaking scenario, as the two teams are separated by only two losses.