JaVale McGee on Being Mavs’ Starting Center: ‘This is Why I Came Here’

When early reports came out over the summer that newly-signed big man JaVale McGee had been promised the Dallas Mavericks’ starting center position by coach Jason Kidd, many people — fans and media alike — were scratching their heads.

Given that Dallas had traded for Christian Wood two weeks prior to free agency, many assumed he would step into the starting lineup. Although Wood has looked fantastic in preseason play so far, it appears Kidd is comfortable with carrying out his initial frontcourt plans … at least at the beginning of the season. McGee is ready to get things rolling in his second stint with Dallas.

“Whatever you throw at me, I’m ready. This is why I came here,” McGee said of being the starting center. “I had plenty of opportunities to be a bench player, but he (Kidd) gave me an opportunity to be a starter. I take that whole-heartedly.”

McGee pointed out that this won’t be the first time he’s been a starter on a team that has Kidd on the coaching staff. He hopes to replicate the success he experienced with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020. Oddly enough, this Mavs’ roster resembles that Lakers team a good bit, with Luka Doncic playing the role of LeBron.

“It’s the same as before Jason Kidd came to the Lakers, and I had to leave Golden State and went to the Lakers,” said McGee. “I had my best season yet, as a starter. I take the starting role extremely seriously, to a whole other level that you’re held up to.”

One thing that Wood has a lot more experience doing than McGee is spacing the floor with his 3-point shot. However, McGee has been seen shooting 3s in practice and in Friday’s preseason game against the Orlando Magic. Rim-rolling, rebounding and shot-blocking will remain as his biggest priorities of course, but perhaps he hit a couple of long balls to keep defenses honest this season.

“I’ve always been comfortable with the 3-ball. But I’ve been elite at rolling, blocking and dunking, so they just kept me in that role,” said McGee.

Added Kidd on the idea of McGee shooting 3s: “As you know, all bigs want to be able to show they can shoot. And all smalls want to be in the post. JaVale does an incredible job of rolling, putting pressure on the rim, creating shots. I know he works on the corner three a lot. So there could be a chance to shoot a couple of those.”

Whether McGee or Wood starts at center this year, the Mavs will be better off than they were last season when it comes to frontcourt play. Kidd and the rest of the team will just have to see how the roles play out throughout the season … and hope for little-to-no drama along the way.

“I’m just embracing (coming off the bench),” said Wood.

“I could do a whole bunch of different things and pout, and do all the extra stuff, but I’m just here to try to win games, and that’s what I care about the most. So I’m just coming into the game and playing 110 percent.”