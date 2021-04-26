JJ Redick In Awe of New Mavs Teammate Luka Doncic

JJ Redick has not been teammates with Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic for long but he's already amazed but what he's seen.

DALLAS - Throughout JJ Redick's NBA career, he has played with some league's most talented players. The latest to join that list since he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks is Luka Doncic.

It's safe to say that Doncic has emerged as one of the NBA's absolute best players. After earning All-NBA First-Team honors in 2019-20, he followed that campaign up by posting averages of 28.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 8.8 assists for the Mavericks.

During a recent episode of “The Old Man & the Three” podcast, Redick spoke about his new superstar teammate to highlight what has impressed him the most.

“It speaks to his elite playmaking, and it also … speaks to the joy with which he plays,” he said.

“I don’t see pressure when he plays basketball. He just enjoys the game. It’s free flowing. But, no, he’s just a phenomenal player. I’ve been really impressed with his shot making. It’s elite. It’s elite for sure.”

There was a particular play from Doncic that occurred against the Memphis Grizzlies that stood out to Redick. He felt as though it was a '10 out of 10' in terms of degree of difficulty

“The frequency with which he makes difficult shots – there was that shot against Memphis where Ja Morant played great defense, he hit him with like two crossovers, then he went to that one-legged step back, contested shot from the free throw line, all net – there’s very few people in the world that can make those shots. And the degree of difficulty is a 10 out of 10.”

As incredible as Doncic is as a player, it will be important that complementary players are able to provide key contributions. Redick is high on that list with his shooting ability and it's already shown during his short time with the Mavericks.

The Mavericks will look to continue their push to avoid the NBA Play-In Tournament on Monday night when the take on the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center.

