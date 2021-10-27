Porzingis Injury Update: Mavs 'Will See How 'Unicorn' Feels'

"(Porzingis) is fine,'' Kidd says as Mavs win home-opener. "We just held him so we'll see how he feels tomorrow.''

DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis left Tuesday's 116-106 win over the Houston Rockets due to lower back tightness - and yes, MFFL's have every right to worry, "Here we go again.''

First-year coach Jason Kidd insists Mavs fans should be unconcerned.

"He's fine,'' Kidd said. "We just held him so we'll see how he feels tomorrow.''

The suggestion that the issue is only "soreness'' means a sigh of relief when it comes to KP, a one-time All-Star and a "unicorn'' big men in the NBA when healthy (who happened to enter this game with a black eye).

Injuries, though, are a central part of Porzingis' story, both before and since joining the Mavs three years ago in trade from the Knicks. Porzingis has played in 70-plus games just once during his career; in the last four seasons, he has participated in less than 60 games each year.

KP entered this game with an average of 14.5 points and 7.5 rebounds for the season as the Mavs split their first two games before winning this home-opener at the AAC. Star Luka Doncic recorded his third (in three games) double-double of the season against the Rockets. Doncic did it all, even recording a sky-high block. His impressive stat line: 26 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists.

Porzingis had nine points on 2-of-10 shooting in 20 minutes before coming out of the game.

Last year, Porzingis averaged 20.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 blocks, but the numbers disguise the fact that he was limited by injury to only 43 games.

The Mavericks used an assortment of other bigs in his place here, including starting center Dwight Powell, Moses Brown and Boban Marjanovic, who came off the bench and recorded 11 points and four rebounds in only nine minutes of play, moving him into an NBA tie (Freddie Crawford) for third place all-time for the most times scoring 10-or-more points when on the court for under 11 minutes.

Said Boban: “I really get goosebumps. I really appreciate everyone cheering for me. I really love it. They make me proud because I come from a small town and I hear all the fans here when I used to have no fans. This is a dream come true and I am living my dream right now. I feel so special.”

The 2-1 Mavs, who play again Thursday with the Spurs in town, think Kristaps Porzingis is "special'' as well ... as long as he's healthy.