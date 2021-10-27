Porzingis Leaves Game Early: Mavs Beat Rockets

    • October 27, 2021
    Porzingis Leaves Game Early: Dallas Mavs Beat Houston Rockets
    Porzingis Leaves Game Early: Dallas Mavs Beat Houston Rockets

    The Dallas Mavericks protect home court in their first home game of the season.
    DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks want to establish a true home court advantage at American Airlines Center this season. Looking to start the season right in their home-opener, the Mavs beat the Houston Rockets, 116-106. The victory over the in-state rivals is big for Dallas, as the Mavs have not won a season series against the Rockets since 2012-13. 

    Star Luka Doncic recorded his third (of 3 games) double-double of the season against the in-state rival. Doncic did it all tonight, even recording a sky-high block. His impressive stat line: 26 points, 14 rebounds and 7 assists.

    Kristaps Porzingis (low back tightness) left the game in the third quarter and did not return. He finished the game with 9 points, 3 rebounds and 1 assist in 20 minutes. 

    The Mavs bench provided needed energy from the jump, with much thanks to Boban Marjanovic, who scored 7 points and 2 rebounds in 4 minutes. Every "Bobi" bucket sent the crowd into a havoc, including Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who attended the game. 

    Through the first half, the Mavs only shot 28 percent from three. Dallas found themselves in a 60-57 hole. Marjanovic and Reggie Bullock provided a big boost off the bench, adding 11 and 16 points respectively. Jalen Brunson tied his career-high with 11 assists while also adding 11 points. 

    The Mavs were able to contain the 2021 second-overall pick Jalen Green. The Rockets rookie - playing for head coach Stephen Silas, the former Mavs assistant - dropped 30 points on the Boston Celtics on Sunday night. Green finished with only 10 points. Eric Gordon led the Rockets with 22 points.

    Dallas rattled a 13-0 run to start the third quarter. The Rockets would not go away but clutch three-pointers from Tim Hardaway Jr. and Brunson kept the Mavs out front. 

    The victory came in front of the first sellout crowd inside AAC for a Mavs’ home opener since 2019. Last year the COVID-19 restrictions prohibited fans from being in attendance at the Mavs’ home opener. Here is the latest COVID Policy for Mavs fans.

    Doncic smiled as he attempted to quiet the crowd a few times to give a pregame message. "Let me talk, let me talk... Welcome everybody back to the building. We're really excited to have you back. Go Mavs."

    Tonight's triumph is a step in the right direction towards a trend Dallas is looking to reverse; Over the past five seasons the Mavs are only 100-93 at home for a 51.8 percent winning percentage. An interesting note from tonight; All 15 Dallas players on the active roster played tonight. 

    Next, the Mavericks host the San Antonio Spurs at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 28.

