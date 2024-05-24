Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks Ready for 'War-Like' Game 2 Matchup Against Timberwolves
MINNEAPOLIS — The Dallas Mavericks took care of business to begin the Western Conference finals, achieving a 106-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1. The team understands the opportunity at hand during Friday's matchup. A chance to go up 2-0 in a series heading back home for two straight games could solidify a favorable position to reach the NBA Finals.
“We just have honest conversations. It’s the type of energy we have to bring into the game," Kyrie Irving said during Friday's shootaround. "And also, being aware that we’re playing against a great team and we want to respect the other group. I think that’s most important, just respecting your opponent and giving the game what it needs. So, getting prepared, making sure you’re rested, making sure the strategy is ingrained in your head for tonight and just be ready for a war-like environment, very loud and very physical.”
Irving tends to pick his spots early before getting aggressive attacking, but he scored 24 of his 30 points in the first half—the most he's had before halftime all season. He plans to continue to play within the flow and take advantage of opportunities that come his way. Luka Doncic was aggressive down the stretch, scoring 15 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter.
“It was a great first half. I felt like I was just pacing the game a bit and making sure we got off the floor," Irving said. "I understood that they were coming off of game seven, so they could have been a little fatigued, but we wanted to stay aggressive and make sure that we took advantage of the easy opportunities.
"In the second half, I like to say that Luka joined the party, my teammates joined the party," Irving explained. "And when we’re playing well like that, it goes a long way in terms of our poise and being comfortable in the game. We understand we’re going against a great team, but we just have to keep staying aggressive and make sure that they feel us as well.”
The Timberwolves have thrown off many offenses by leveraging the ball pressure of Jaden McDaniels and Anthony Edwards. The Mavericks stayed poised against it in Game 1. Irving mentioned how the contrast between his and Doncic's attacks makes it difficult for Minnesota.
“I feel like our threat to go to the basket from three-quarter court and speed up the court helps bring their bigs away from the basket," Irving said. "In other series, they had very aggressive guards. However, Luka and I are different in how we like to attack and play off each other. We have a good mix of creating opportunities not just for ourselves but for our teammates as well. When we’re making the right basketball plays, it’s a beautiful game to watch and be a part of.”
Every game the Mavericks play from now on features pressure and high stakes. Irving emphasized the importance of navigating the extra media attention and distractions with poise. He feels he can personally lean on his extensive experience reaching the finals and conference finals to handle it.
“Treating the game of basketball very extremely. It’s the Western Conference finals, and we’re aware of the environment we’re in with extra media coverage and more responsibilities that we need to prepare for," Irving said. "But this is a time where you eliminate a lot of those distractions and extra fluff, and you just go into your room and really focus on what you want to accomplish.
"It’s that time of the year to do so. With only four teams left, family and media should understand, and that’s what comes with this," Irving explained. "I try to use my experience of being at the highest levels—the finals and the conference finals—as a litmus test, a stress test, and be able to coach my guys better alongside J Kidd and the rest of the coaches and be an extension of those guys, but also understand that I’m still learning myself as a student of the game."
An example of potential distraction could be seen as the hyper-focus placed on Irving's reaction comments about using Edwards stating he is ready to take him on as a matchup before the series. He's turned it into a positive, by expressing his respect for Edwards' "no-fear mentality" and looks forward to continuing to compete against him in the series.
“When I said it was extra motivation, it wasn’t anything personal against Ant. It was more about us growing up in the league," Irving said. "I’m in my 13th year, and he’s in his first few years, being ultra successful. That’s the familiarity I have with many young players who enter the league under a lot of pressure and rise to the occasion.
"I had the great opportunity to win a championship in my first five years, achieving things that many don’t," Irving explained. "I know what that takes, and you need to have a no-fear mentality, which is what Ant has. It just makes me better, and I’m appreciative that he can push me at this age, and I can also push and inspire him.”
