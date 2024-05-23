Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving Lift Dallas Mavericks to Game 1 WCF Win: 3 Game-Changing Plays
Uh oh. Someone told Jason Kidd his teams are allowed to win Game 1s in the Playoffs. For the first time in six playoffs series under Coach Kidd, the Mavericks have won a Game 1.
This was an exciting basketball game throughout, as neither team ever led by double digits. The first half featured more offense than many people, including myself, expected. Minnesota was coming off a grueling Game 7 against the reigning champions, while both teams have elite defenses. So for both teams to score around 60 points was a surprise.
READ MORE: Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving Push Dallas Mavericks to Game 1 Win Over Minnesota Timberwolves
Kyrie Irving came out guns blazing in the first half, a flip in the script we've seen from him in these playoffs so far, scoring 24 points in the first half, the 2nd most points he's ever scored in a first half in a playoff game in his career. He said after the game on Inside the NBA on TNT that he knew a lot of his teammates hadn't been in this position and likely had some nerves, so he wanted to set the tone.
Dallas doesn't win this game without Irving's first half. They were doing a good job of slowing down Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards and were happy to let Jaden McDaniels and Kyle Anderson take shots. McDaniels and Anderson made the Mavs pay with 30 combined first-half points on their way to a 62-59 halftime lead. The Wolves were lighting it up from behind the arc, shooting 11/24 from deep in the first 24 minutes.
The defense started to pick up in the second half. The two teams were a combined 17/45 in the third quarter as shots fell flat. Towns and Naz Reid started to heat up a little bit, enough to keep their offense afloat, and the Wolves took a 1-point lead into the 4th quarter.
To this point, Luka Doncic had struggled: 18 points, shooting 7/18 from the floor. That changed in the 4th quarter.
Dallas had fallen behind by 5, but Luka Doncic needed to wake up. Minnesota kept going to this drop coverage on screens with Gobert (more on this at the end) and Luka started to eat it up. This stepback free-throw line jumper started a personal 7-0 run for Doncic and a 13-0 run for the Mavericks as they took control of the game.
Jaden McDaniels is a good defender, but he's not strong enough to deal with Doncic all game. Despite his extended arms on the contest, Doncic can just shoot right through him and make the shot.
This was certainly the biggest call of the game. Mike Conley missed the 3 and Karl-Anthony Towns slams it home for what looks like a clean putback dunk, but it was called offensive basket interference. Because it was in the last two minutes, the officials automatically reviewed the call and quickly confirmed it.
The replay we got on the broadcast is iffy. It certainly benefited Dallas that it was called basket interference and the fact they confirmed the call so quickly makes me believe it is the correct call, but it was really, really close.
Instead of tying the game at 104 with 1:41 remaining, Dallas had a 2-point lead.
READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Named To His 5th Consecutive All-NBA First Team
I'm looping these plays together. Sue me. Luckily, The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor just happened to put them in the same tweet for me.
Doncic played great defense in the second half. He was likely told to let McDaniels and Kyle Anderson shoot in the first half and those two made Dallas pay. But Doncic stepped up defensively in the second half, highlighted by the first play to break up a lob attempt.
The first sequence is phenomenal defensive recognition by Doncic to know who had the ball and who was behind him. Minnesota had given Rudy Gobert a few lobs throughout the game and Mike Conley was gunshy for most of the game. Doncic stunts toward Conley and retreats in time to break up the lob attempt.
Then on the ensuing offensive sequence, Doncic was able to use his size to create separation from McDaniels and knock in the jumper, pushing the lead to 4 points with 49 seconds remaining, essentially icing the game.
In the 4th quarter alone, Doncic had 15 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, and a block, carrying the Mavericks across the finish line.
After an unnecessary foul on a 3-point attempt in the final seconds and surviving that, Dallas would win 108-105. Minnesota is now 2-4 in the Playoffs when they allow 100+ points.
Doncic and Kyrie Irving combined for 63 points while shooting 24/49 from the floor. Every other Mavericks had 43 points on 19/38 shooting from the floor. It really was a role reversal for these two; we've seen Doncic start hot in the first halves and Irving get going in the second halves, but it was the opposite in this game.
As a whole, Dallas didn't shoot well from 3 at just 6/25, but they DOMINATED the paint, with 62 paint points.
A lot of that is due to Minnesota's drop coverage. Doncic and Irving are too good in the midrange to allow them to shoot where they want to shoot from. Minnesota started to blitz screens more down the stretch of the game, something I expect they'll do more throughout the series.
Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns were largely held in check, combining for 35 points while shooting just 12/36 from the floor. Edwards was noticeably exhausted down the stretch of the game. Minnesota may have to find ways to free him up on the defensive end because he was exerting a lot of energy trying to keep up with Irving.
Despite Jaden McDaniels scoring 24 points and Dallas struggling from 3, the Mavericks were able to win because of Irving and Doncic's offensive explosion and their ability to limit Minnesota's two big stars. The Mavericks' shooters will be better going forward as they settle into the series, but they'll have to continue to play stifling defense.
Dallas has to be happy with how they found a way to win this game and will try to continue that momentum in Game 2, which will be Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks Must Continue to Overcome Maxi Kleber's Absence Against Minnesota Timberwolves
Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Playoffs
Follow Austin Veazey on Twitter