Kyrie Irving to Dallas for Kristaps Porzingis? Nah.

Will the Nets and Kyrie Irving part ways sooner rather than later?

While the Dallas Mavericks are starting the 2021-22 season with a fresh front office and optimism that the duo of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis might find magic together on the court, the Brooklyn Nets are starting their season with drama.

The Nets announced superstar guard Kyrie Irving will not play for them this season until he receives a COVID-19 vaccine or New York City lifts its mandate.

“Nobody’s going to take the power away from me that I have for speaking on these things,” said Irving on Instagram. “Don’t believe that I’m retiring. Don’t believe that I’m going to give up this game for a vaccine mandate or staying unvaccinated. Don’t believe any of that s–t, man.”

Irving will take a financial hit, as well as missing out on a potential $185M extension. Irving has a player option that would allow him to become a free agent next offseason, but will the Nets and Irving part ways sooner rather than later?

Only New York and San Francisco require players to be vaccinated as of now, so another city could make sense as a solution.

As for the Mavs interest in acquiring Irving, Dallas does not face any issue with local vaccination mandates from the city of Dallas or the state of Texas, however, owner Mark Cuban requires his employees to be vaccinated.

But that doesn't stop the speculation.

On FS1's 'First Thing First', Nick Wright thinks a trade of Irving and Porzingis would make sense, because of Irving's "perfect fit" with Doncic, who is the favorite to win league MVP.

Does Brooklyn want to trade Irving, given his childhood ties to the Nets and longtime friendship with Kevin Durant? Trading him comes with a number of complications and Dallas seems pretty confident that Porzingis will return to his All-Star self this season.

Either way, both teams are must-watch basketball.