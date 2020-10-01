LeBron Fuel in Finals? Getting 'Burned' By Dirk & Mavs

DALLAS - LeBron James has a multitude of motivations for wanting to build on Wednesday's Game 1 win for his Los Angeles Lakers over the Miami Heat in these NBA Finals.

He is chasing title No. 4. He has, to some, "not won enough'' as James has been to the Finals on 10 separate occasions. He's in pursuit of convincing the world that he's Michael Jordanesque. He is, a couple of months away from his 36th birthday, not going to be able to push and chase and pursue forever.

But the most combustable fuel? James says his 2011 NBA Finals loss to Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks top his list.

“That s--- burns me to this day,'' LeBron says.

James is of course reflecting on his time as a member of the Heat when he was the centerpiece of a "superteam'' that was a heavy favorite to beat the underdog Mavs. Nowitzki and company pulled off a massive Game 2 comeback that is what specifically haunts James today.

The Game 2 win was series-defining for Dallas, and the title was franchise-defining overall, as the Mavs eventually took the series in six games.

It's a run, a series and an experience that Dallas Mavs fans will never forget.

And apparently, it's a run, a series and an experience that LeBron James has not forgotten, either.