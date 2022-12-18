Lakers' Anthony Davis Out with Foot Injury; Will Miss Christmas Day Matchup vs. Mavs

Things just keep getting worse for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers this season, as Anthony Davis is set to miss at least one month with a foot injury. This also means he won't be playing on Christmas.

Many were looking forward to a star-studded Christmas Day matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers, but you can now officially mark one of those stars off of NBA Santa's list.

On Monday, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that Lakers star Anthony Davis is expected to miss at least one month due to a foot injury he suffered in Friday night's matchup against the Denver Nuggets.

The Lakers' disappointing season just keeps getting worse, as LeBron James' squad is 12-16 on the year and sitting at 12th in the Western Conference standings. The crazy part for the Lakers is that they've been this bad with Davis having only missed three games up to this point in the season. He is avenging 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 59.3 percent from the floor for L.A.

Luka Doncic vs. King James will still be a great Christmas present for basketball fans everywhere, assuming both of them stay healthy between now and then, but the matchup has definitely lost some steam now.

Mavs fans, who will get to see Dirk Nowitzki's statue unveiled before that game, will hope this news means an easy win on Christmas Day. As we all know too well, though, there is no such thing as an easy win for this year's Mavs.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.