Shorthanded Mavs Give Donovan Mitchell's Cavs Home Scare in OT Loss

Without Luka Doncic being among many key inactive players, the Dallas Mavericks came up short against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday.

The Dallas Mavericks took on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, with both teams being on the second night of a back-to-back. Despite the Mavs playing significantly shorthanded, the outcome of the game wasn't decided until the very end. The Cavs hung on to win 100-99 in overtime. Dallas fell to 15-15 on the season with the loss while Cleveland improved to 20-11.

The Mavs played without many of their key players, including Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Josh Green, Maxi Kleber, and Dwight Powell. Dallas deployed a starting lineup that featured Kemba Walker and Christian Wood among others.

With the help of a 19-point first half from Walker, the Mavs held a 49-47 lead over the Cavs at halftime. Dallas had continued to outscore Cleveland out of the break and led 75-67 entering the fourth quarter.

The Cavs had taken a 79-78 lead at the 9:31 mark of the final period after Kevin Love had converted a made 3-pointer, extending what had been a 12-3 run to begin the quarter. As it turns out, having reserves like JaVale McGee when stars like Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Darius Garland were on the floor proved to be costly.

After Walker and Wood checked back into the game, the Mavs went on a run to regain the lead. Wood had converted a transition 3-pointer then scored a tough isolation bucket against Mobley to get things going for Dallas.

As the old saying goes, basketball is a game of runs and the Cavs proved that point. They used a 10-0 run to lead 93-89 with 3:09 remaining in regulation and led for the remainder of regulation. Dallas competed at a high level defensively to stay in it. They had gotten stops on the final three defensive possessions

After splitting on two pairs of free throws down the stretch, the Mavs had a chance to take a late lead. Instead, they trailed 95-94 with 22.1 seconds left in regulation. Jarrett Allen missed one of his free throw attempts after being sent to the line due to an intentional foul. Dallas had a chance to tie or take a lead down two with 21.0 seconds remaining out of a timeout. Walker forced overtime by getting to the rim against Allen on a switch and converting the layup.

Walker began overtime with a pull-up from beyond the arc to put the Mavs up initially, but the Cavs quickly responded with four consecutive points. Dallas never led for the remainder of overtime and had a chance to win at the buzzer, but had a discombobulated final possession. They finished 1-7 from the floor with two turnovers overall in overtime.

Walker finished with 32 points, five rebounds, and seven assists, but just had a tough time getting it going in overtime down the stretch. Wood chipped in 26 points, 14 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks. Mitchell led the Cavs with a team-high 25 points.

The Mavs return to action on Monday when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in part of a two-game mini-series at Target Center.

