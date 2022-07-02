LOOK: Lakers Icon Shaq Finally Comes to Dallas (as a Homeowner)

The Hall of Famer will have to contribute as a DFW citizen.

DALLAS - Near the end of his brilliant NBA career, the legend Shaquille O’Neal joined Dallas Mavs owner Mark Cuban in flirting with the idea of Shaq signing with Dallas.

Well, we’ve finally got him - though at 50, he’ll no longer be able to contribute as a player to the Luka Doncic- led Mavs.

So the Hall of Famer will have to contribute as a DFW citizen.

Shaq has acquired a home in Carrollton, the star of sports and stage and screen having recently purchased his new home here, according to Dirt.

While the final sale price is unknown, the property was last listed at about $1.22 million. (Given the booming real estate market here in the last year, it likely cost more.)

The “European-inspired manor” features 5,3000 square feet, with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, all starting with a front door area with fluted stone columns and two more Corinthian columns in the foyer and the formal dining room. There’s a gorgeous library/office, a contemporary fireplace and bright walls of windows that overlook the luxury backyard, which is highlighted by a lagoon-style swimming pool.

There is also a three-car garage … all in all ample room for the 7-1 giant.

O’Neal reportedly sold his 31,000-square-foot mansion in Windermere Florida last October for a price of $11 million. … leaving him some spare change to finally have a place in DFW to call home … all in addition to his home in the Ladera Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles (Hollywood!) and his 14-acre compound near Atlanta, home of the “NBA on TNT” studios.