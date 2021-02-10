Duel Of The All-Stars: Mavs vs. Hawks GAMEDAY

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday play host to the rested Atlanta Hawks in an early tipoff, national TV game featuring two All-Stars going head-to-head.

We say, if the Mavs can contain Hawks star Trae Young and beat the Hawks, Dallas will win its third straight victory. But ...

Not an easy feat. Over his last 10 contests, Young has averaged 30.8 points and 10.1 assists. Meanwhile, Mavs star Luka Doncic, who leads the NBA in triple-doubles, has scored 25 or more points in 11-straight games.

It will be the second time the two teams square off this season, with the Mavericks winning a tight one on Feb. 3. In that game, Kristaps Porzingis and Doncic each recorded a double-double, while Tim Hardaway Jr. put up a season-best 33 points. The Mavs had success double-teaming Young until the fourth quarter but surrendered 35 points and 12 rebounds to John Collins.

Yes, that's the John Collins that our own Dalton Trigg is pitching as a future Mavs acquisition.

Both teams are looking to build momentum from wins. Atlanta beat Toronto, 132-121, at home on Saturday and have enjoyed rest since. Dallas earned a 127-122 home victory over Minnesota on Monday night.

Have the finally-healthy Mavs turned the corner? We will find out, as DallasBasketball.com will of course be in attendance at the AAC.

ABOUT ATLANTA: The Hawks will be without Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee), Kris Dunn (ankle), De’Andre Hunter (knee), and Rajon Rondo (back) against Dallas.

NBA'S FINEST: During the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft, Young and Doncic traded teams... Each have lived up to the hype.

ODDS: The Mavs are favored by 4-points and the total over/under is 233.5.

BETTING TRENDS: The Mavericks are 0-8 against-the-spread in their last 8 home games and 1-9 ATS in their last 10 games overall. The under is 14-5 in Hawks last 19 overall. The over is 4-0 in Mavericks last 4 overall.

RECORDS: Atlanta Hawks (11-12) at Dallas Mavericks (11-14)

WHEN: Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: ESPN, Fox Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass, ESPN 103.3 FM, Univision 1270 AM

FINAL WORD: Coach Rick Carlisle on Wednesday's showdown vs. Atlanta:

"Critical. The way this season started and has gone has put us up against it. Every game is critical."