Cuban Ceases Playing Of Anthem At Mavs Games

No anthem at Mavs games; An NBA spokesman notes that teams are "permitted to run their pregame operations as they see fit."

DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is overseeing the decision to no longer play the national anthem before the team's home games at the American Airlines Center.

The Mavericks played their first 10 regular-season home games at the AAC without fans. The club hosted fans for the first time in Monday's 127-122 win over Minnesota; the Luka Doncic-led Mavs allowed 1,500 vaccinated essential workers to attend games for free, the same number expected to attend Wednesday's 6:30 p.m. tip against the visiting Atlanta Hawks.

Cuban has not elaborated on his decision not to play the anthem, and no issue has been made of it until a mention this week by The Athletic. An NBA spokesman notes that teams are "permitted to run their pregame operations as they see fit."

Cuban was outspoken in his retort to critics of NBA players and coaches kneeling during the playing of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the end of the 2019-20 season in the Florida "bubble.''

Mavs coach Rick Carlisle, the president of the league's coaches association, was and continues to be vocal in his support of the players' position.

Last summer, Cuban made his thoughts clear on the criticism of other people's choices in this area, saying that he would kneel along with players and coaches during the anthem.

He tweeted, 'The National Anthem Police in this country are out of control. If you want to complain, complain to your boss and ask why they don't play the national anthem every day before you start work.''

