LOOK: Top Magic Rookie Wearing New Luka Doncic Shoes

ORLANDO - With Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero coming into the league, one of the players he might look up to is Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic.

The two have a lot in common ... both are top picks with European backgrounds looking to be trailblazers at their respective positions.

Doncic is a player Banchero could model his game after considering what the Mavs playmaker has already accomplished in four NBA seasons.

With three All-Star selections and three playoff trips, including a Western Conference finals run, Doncic has emerged into one of the league's biggest stars.

Banchero is following in Doncic's footsteps, at least when it comes to wearing his Air Jordans.

Banchero is sporting the New Air Jordan 36 Low PE.

Here's what Hypebeast had to say about the shoe:

Much like the European star’s previously-shown player exclusives, the Jordan design teams elected to give the hardwood-ready model a bold, multi-colored outfit. Textured, tongues, collars, and synthetic mid-foot panels are all fitted with a brighter blue paint job. Aside from that, you’ll find “Prime-Electric Green” hits land on the lace toggles which are branded with the pro player’s logo, the midsole’s piping and the lipped-out spoilers. “Electro Purple-Pink” hits are woven into the toe boxes and mid-foot knitting for extra flair.

It's uncertain whether Banchero will wear Doncic's shoes during the regular season, but if he does, maybe he'll take the first steps into having a career like Doncic in Dallas.