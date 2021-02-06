NewsPodcastsSI.com
Doncic, Mavs Seek Revenge: GAMEDAY vs. Warriors

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks look to get revenge on the Golden State Warriors on Saturday after losing by 33 points on Thursday.
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks have already run out of valid excuses after losing 10 of their last 13 games. Now they’re starting to run out of time if they want to avoid being buried too deep in the Western Conference standings. 

Thursday night’s embarrassing 147-116 loss to the Golden State Warriors was the Mavs’ third game in a row where there were no names listed on the injury report. It was was the sixth game where Dallas has had everyone available except for Maxi Kleber. 

Tonight, the Mavs will hopefully show a little bit of pride, as they get a rematch with the Warriors and look for revenge.

[READ: How You Vote for Mavs as 2021 NBA All-Stars]

ODDS: Surprisingly, the Mavs are still favored by four points in this one, and the total over/under is 231. Perhaps Vegas is banking on Dallas coming out with a chip on its shoulder.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Kevin Dura... whoops, sorry ... we meant Kelly Oubre Jr. Oubre Jr. torched the Mavs on Thursday, something he’s seemed to do throughout his entire career, to the tune of a career-high 40 points. Will Oubre Jr.’s hot hand carry over to tonight’s game? It’s not likely, but Oubre Jr. is a notorious “vs. Mavs” All-Star, so anything is possible.

RECORDS: Golden State Warriors (12-10) at Dallas Mavericks (9-14)

WHEN: Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: ABC, Fox Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass, ESPN 103.3 FM, Univision 1270 AM

FINAL WORD: What was the immediate post-game team discussion following Thursday’s blowout loss?

“Defense, defense, defense,” said Jalen Brunson bluntly.

The Mavs are definitely ‘talking the talk’. Let’s see if they can finally ‘walk the walk’.

