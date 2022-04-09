Mavs Clinch Home Court in NBA Playoffs for 1st Time Since … How Long?

The Dallas Mavericks won their 29th home game in a 50-point blowout over the tanking Portland Trailblazers.

Luka Doncic has led the Dallas Mavericks (51-30) to their best team record since the 2011 NBA title season after absolutely thrashing the Portland Trailblazers, 128-78, on Friday at the AAC.

The Mavs got out to a quick double-digit lead and never trailed as the depleted Blazers were missing eight players, including their star point guard Damian Lillard.

It was the Luka show from the start as the phenom finished with a monster 39 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in just 29 minutes. In the third quarter, Doncic had his second highest scoring quarter of the season as he dropped 25 points on a helpless Blazers' defense.

Despite his amazing performance, Doncic did pick up his 16th technical of the season after arguing with NBA referee Tony Brothers. If it is not rescinded, he will be suspended and can’t play in the season finale against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.

The drama started after the first quarter buzzer as Doncic was clearly raked across the shoulder by Portland guard Elijah Hughes on an attempted at a half-court heave. There was no whistle on the last-second shot as Doncic argued with officials. Because of his reaction, Doncic was assessed a technical foul.

Mavs center Dwight Powell continued being a key contributor by scoring 11 points in the first quarter by shooting a perfect 5 of 5 The veteran ended the game with an efficient 18 points and a flawless 7 of 7 from the field.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Luka Doncic leads the Mavs over the Blazers to clinch home-court advantage in the first round Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Dwight Powell rattles the rim with a dunk Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Dinwiddie gets ball knocked out by Louzada

Doncic and Powell's two-man game feasted on the Blazers as the Mavs will have home-court advantage in a series for the first time since they played the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2011.

That Thunder series is part of the legendary title run that postseason as it is also the last postseason the Mavs won a playoff series.

Coincidentally, the first-round opponent that year was the Portland Trailblazers. After a collapse in Game 4, the Mavs powered through to win in six games.

After the first round that season, the Mavs swept the two-time NBA defending champions, Los Angeles Lakers. It was one of the most memorable series in Mavericks' history as Dirk beat his rival, the late Kobe Bryant, to lead the Mavs to their first Western Conference Finals since 2006.

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports Nowitzki slips past Kobe Bryant Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Nowitzki in the heart of the Miami defense 2011 NBA Champion Dallas Mavericks

In the 2011 Western Conference Finals, the Mavs faced a young Oklahoma City Thunder team which featured three future MVPs in Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden.

Dallas beat Oklahoma City in five games behind Nowitzki as he carried the Mavs with two 40-point performances.

After winning the conference finals, Dirk and Co. had a rematch against Dwayne Wade and the Miami Heat, who had just added Lebron James and Chris Bosh over the 2010 offseason.

In that series, Nowitzki powered the Mavericks to a 4-2 series win over the Heat. Dirk averaged 27.7 to win Finals MVP and cemented his legacy among the all-time greats.

With home-court clinched for the first time in 11 years, Luka and the 2022 Mavericks are gearing up to make a title run of their own.

“Yes, we accomplished that,” said coach Jason Kidd. “It is a great compliment to those guys in the locker room to be able to do that – to win 51 games and to have home court before the season is over. There has been a lot of growth this year on this journey. … We still have a game to get better.”