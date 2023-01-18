'Luka Doncic has never suggested, asked, demanded, or discussed changes to the roster," Mavs owner Mark Cuban says about a trade-deadline rumor, asserting that ESPN "got it dead-wrong.''

DALLAS - Dallas Mavs owner Mark Cuban is vehemently denying an ESPN report that claims superstar Luka Doncic feels "strongly'' that the team needs a roster "upgrade before the February 9 trade deadline,'' citing the reporter by name and accusing him of getting the story "dead-wrong.''

“Luka has never suggested, asked, demanded, or discussed changes to the roster," Cuban said. "Tim MacMahon got it dead-wrong.''

Doncic, the 23-year-old Slovenian, is once again an MVP candidate, this year with averages of a career-high 33.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 8.8 assists over 40 games. The Mavs, who were led by Doncic to the Western Conference Finals a year ago, are now 24-21 and in fifth in the West, with no argument against the fact that they are largely a one-man show.

Spencer Dinwiddie and Christian Wood are among those on the Mavs squad who have been top helpers. Last year's second-best Mavs player, Jalen Brunson, was allowed to leave via free agency with a lucrative deal from the New York Knicks.

It is accurate, as ESPN notes, that Doncic has not been "involved in personnel matters in the past.'' But this story asserts that his position has changed and that he has strongly indicated he wants the Mavs to “upgrade before the Feb. 9 trade deadline," ESPN wrote.

Counters Cuban, suggesting that Doncic is kept informed regarding some personnel issues: "Luka and (GM) Nico (Harrison) have a great relationship. They talk almost daily. Luka knows exactly what we have going on and is very supportive.''

