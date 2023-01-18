Luka Doncic has flexed some superstar muscle to the Dallas Mavericks, urging them to make some upgrades to the team ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks are in a relatively good position right now when looking at their 24-21 record through 45 games. They rank fifth in the Western Conference standings as they gain Dorian Finney-Smith and Josh Green back from multi-week injuries. Luka Doncic's goals are to aim higher than mid-level regular-season results.

Doncic, like any elite player, wants to win as many championships as possible. The Mavs were handily defeated 4-1 by the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals. Even if Jalen Brunson had returned in free agency, the team needed to add more talent around him and Doncic.

Brunson departed to the New York Knicks to sign a four-year, $104 million contract, leaving the Mavs empty-handed. Dallas now faces an even greater set of needs to address around Doncic while needing more resources to achieve it.

According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Doncic has "strongly indicated" to the Mavs that he wants the team to upgrade the roster ahead of the trade deadline.

Sources said Doncic, who hasn't shown a desire to be involved in personnel matters in the past, has strongly indicated he wants the Mavs to upgrade before the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

When evaluating the list of needs on the Mavs' supporting, a few key areas need to be addressed. The team needs to add another contributor on the wing to add depth, ideally an option around 25 to add youth. The third ball handler void hasn't been filled either after bringing in and waiving Facundo Campazzo and Kemba Walker.

The Mavs did feel the need to bring in multiple new centers in Christian Wood and JaVale McGee in the offseason. With Maxi Kleber sidelined due to a torn hamstring and McGee no longer being playable, there could be a case made that another playable big man option would help.

It does help to patch holes with midseason moves, but it also doesn't solve the underlying problem of the Mavs lacking a secondary perennial All-Star. Such a move remains unlikely due to the lack of liquid trade assets with the value necessary to entice a team to part with such a talent.

The Mavs have until Feb. 9 to make any possible trades. With pressure from not only just the fanbase, but now from Doncic behind the scenes, their urgency to get something done will be a storyline to monitor.

On top of needing to improve the roster, the Mavs must find a way to retain Christian Wood, who will be a free agent this offseason barring any unlikely contract extension agreement. The dynamic big man was acquired using the No. 26 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Losing a second-best player in consecutive years while also being a team limited in draft assets would be alarming.

