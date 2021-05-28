Luka Doncic 'Is From A Different Planet,' Says Dirk: Mavs Talk - Clippers, Game 3

Mavs Talk: Game 3 Will Be ‘Most Difficult Game’ Says Head Coach Rick Carlisle. But Dirk Suggests Luka Can Make It Less So

After defeating the Los Angeles Clippers in two straight road wins during the NBA Playoffs, the Dallas Mavericks have put the league on notice.

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle recognized Game 3’s importance and remarked, “I don't think there will be any doubt that Game 3 will be the most difficult game we've faced all season. They will throw everything at us."

Of course, Dallas will retaliate with Luka Doncic ... and maybe with Dirk Nowitzki cheering him on, as was the case during Game 2 in L.A.

Given relaxed COVID-19 guidelines, the Mavericks will be cheered on by over 16,000 fans at the American Airlines Center on Friday night.

Now let's hear Mavs talk:

Porzingis on being up 2-0:

"I even thought we celebrated a bit too much. We just won the second game. We're not nowhere yet."

Tim Hardaway Jr. on his crucial 3-pointer in Game 2:

"Something that you live for, man."

Josh Richardson on the Mavs playing in front of 16,000+ fans:

"I would say it will be a big advantage, but we haven't been the best home team this season, so I think we need to just keep an away-game focus and let the rest of it play itself out."

Dorian Finney-Smith on Tim Hardaway Jr.'s big offensive year:

“Right now he's a flame thrower with fire... we sometimes say someone's having a hot day, a hot week. Tim's having a hot decade."

Finney-Smith on the Mavs' first home playoff game since 2016:

"I didn't even know how exciting it was going to be until my daughter came up to me after the game [in LA], like "I can't wait until the game in Dallas because I've never been to a real playoff game.'"

Game 3 is set to tip off on Friday, May 28 at 8:30 p.m. CST. And how impressed is one established legend with one growing one?

Dirk Nowitzki on Luka:

"This kid is from a different planet.''

