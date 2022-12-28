Luka Doncic: 'How 'Bout Them Cowboys!?' Explained in Mavs Miracle

Luka Doncic is getting the hang of this "Dallas' thing. ... and the Cowboys fan is fairly incredible at Mavs basketball, too.

Luka Doncic is getting the hang of this "Dallas' thing. ... and he's fairly incredible at basketball, too.

The Dallas Mavericks' MVP candidate has taken to arriving for recent home games wearing custom boots and a Stetson Cowboy hat. And after Tuesday night's historic performance (a 126-121 OT win over the Knicks) in which he became the first player in NBA history to record a stat line of 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, Doncic celebrated by defending his hometown football team.

As the horn sounded on Doncic's epic performance and his team's overtime win over the New York Knicks at American Airlines Center, he shared a hug, a chat and a big smile with former teammate-turned-Knick Jalen Brunson.

What did the two talk about?

"Oh nothing, really," Doncic said with a wink. "Just reminded him that my Cowboys beat his Eagles."

While Doncic, born in Slovenia, has adopted the Cowboys as his favorite NFL team, Brunson attended Villanova University near Philadelphia. The two players led the Mavs to the NBA Western Conference Finals last season before Brunson left for New York in free agency.

And now Luka is leading the NBA in "wow'' moments ... all in one game, it could be argued, with a performance that as coach Jason Kidd put it, lifted him above Wilt Chamberlain and "into his own class.''

The DFW sports world obviously spends a great deal of time on the Dallas Cowboys ... and it's cool that Luka is buying in. The Cowboys beat the NFL-leading Eagles, 40-34, on Christmas Eve to keep their chances of an NFC East championship alive. ... and Luka and Brunson both surely watched.

And maybe they'll play again, in a potential playoff rematch with the Eagles in January.

Said owner Jerry Jones Tuesday morning, "I'd love it!''

But between glances at "America's Team,'' Luka Doncic deserves a look-see as well. And he deserves something else.

"“I’m tired as hell,'' he said after the brilliant performance. “I need a recovery beer.”

