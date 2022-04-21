Skip to main content

Mavs vs. Jazz Game 3: Preview, Luka Doncic Injury Status, Odds

Dallas has a chance to snap a 10-game losing streak in Salt Lake City when it matters most.

The Dallas Mavericks look to steal back home-court advantage in Game 3 vs. the Utah Jazz in their best-of-seven Western Conference first-round series. On Thursday night, Dallas has a chance to snap a 10-game losing streak in Salt Lake City when it matters most. 

The series is tied at 1-1 but the Mavs have the momentum; In Game 2 with Luka Doncic out, Maxi Kleber's long-distance shooting and a career-high scoring night from Jalen Brunson sparked the Mavs to upset the Jazz, 110-104.

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Much of the attention is placed on Doncic's status, who is working through a left calf strain, ahead of Thursday. There's been increased optimism about his chance of playing while the series is in Salt Lake City for Game 3 and Game 4. 

The Mavs have officially upgraded Doncic from doubtful to questionable for Game 3 — a sign that things continue to trend in the right direction for him with no setbacks.

“We did a little bit of one-on-one and I was actually feeling good," Doncic said on Wednesday. "I don’t know if I’m going to be 100 percent. I think that’s tough right now. But if I’m ready and there’s no risk of (further) injury, I’ll be out there.”

Doncic is averaging 33.5 points per game in 13 career playoff games. That's the highest average in league history, even better than Michael Jordan (33.4).

The ideal outcome for the Mavs at Utah would be to win both games, but splitting 1-1 again would at least restore home-court advantage heading back to Dallas for Game 5.

Maxi Kleber, Dallas Mavericks

DID YOU KNOW: The Mavs receive a bonus for their success in the regular season and making the playoffs? As Eddie Sefko reports, Dallas currently has $472,316 to divvy up among players.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (1-1) at UTAH JAZZ (1-1)

WHEN: Thursday, April 21, 2022 • 8:00 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Vivint Arena (Salt Lake City, UT)

TV/RADIO: NBA TV, BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

DALLAS INJURY REPORT: Luka Dončić (left calf strain) is questionable; Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) is out; Frank Ntilikina (illness recovery) is out.

ODDS: The Mavs are currently 6-point underdogs to the Jazz.

NEXT: Full remaining Mavs first-round playoff series games below: 

Game 4 in Utah: Saturday, April 23rd at 3:30 pm CST on TNT

Game 5 in Dallas: Monday, April 25th at 8:30 pm CST on TNT

Game 6: Thursday, April 28th, TBD

Game 7: Saturday, April 30th, TBD

