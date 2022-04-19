Skip to main content

Live Or Die By The 3? Dallas Mavs Are 'Not Golden State'

Dallas hit 22 3-pointers in Game 3 to knot the first-round series with the Utah Jazz at 1-1.

DALLAS - In the final minutes of Game 2 between the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz, when Maxi Kleber touched the ball from beyond the arc, the sold out crowd at American Airlines Center roared in anticipation. Swish. Chaos amongst fans, owner Mark Cuban and the Mavs ensued. 

Kleber's long-distance shooting sparked the Mavs to upset the Jazz, 110-104, in game 2 of the NBA Playoffs first round. With one of the best shooting performances in franchise history, Kleber made eight 3-pointers. Each of Kleber's eight 3s were desperately needed and were just one shy of Jason Terry's franchise-record nine in Game 4 against the Los Angeles Lakers in 2011.

Dallas hit 22 3s to force the Jazz to put away their brooms, setting a new franchise best for the postseason.

“It’s not live or die by the 3," said Spencer Dinwiddie, who is averaging 19.5 points and seven rebounds in two playoff games. "We’re not Golden State.”

Taking 47 3-pointers is certainly not Dallas' mode of operation, however, Kleber's ability to stretch the floor paired with a career-high scoring night from Jalen Brunson triggered the Mavs' first playoff win at home since April 2015.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz
Play

NBA Twitter Reacts to Massive Jalen Brunson Game in Mavs Win vs. Jazz

Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson dropped an incredible 41 points against the Utah Jazz in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.

By Grant Afseth9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Mavs - Maxi
Play

Mavs-Jazz Game 2 Donuts: Record 3s Rain for Dallas in 110-104 Win

The Mavericks ride a team-record 22 3-pointers and a career-high 41 points from Jalen Brunson to even their first-round series with Utah

By Richie Whitt10 hours ago
10 hours ago
gettyimages-1240076814-594x594
Play

Can You Believe It? Brunson 41 Points Leads Mavs Over Jazz in Game 2

The Dallas Mavericks, without Luka Doncic, stunned the Utah Jazz in Game 2, as Jalen Brunson exploded for 41 points.

By Dalton Trigg10 hours ago
10 hours ago
Mavs - Maxi

Maxi Kleber

Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz

Jalen Brunson

Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz

Jalen Brunson

The joy gushed from Kleber's teammates, as he emerged from the worst shooting slump of his career when Dallas needed him most. Kleber's 3-point shooting percentage had been on 19 percent since the All-Star break. It was 73 percent in the Game 2. 

"Yes, he was 8-for-11, but he’s also a guy who is willing to make the extra pass," Brunson, who became the first player in Mavs history with 40 points and no turnovers in a playoff game. "I’m happy for him the way he played tonight – just incredible.”

Will the Mavs hot shooting make the trip to Salt Lake City for Game 3? Dallas is massive 7.5-point underdogs and has lost 11 consecutive games in Utah. Immediately after Game 2, Brunson attempted to bury his best-ever performance.

“I’m already trying to forget about it. This is great, but long way to go," Brunson said. "This is a great win for us. Something we can build off of, but we have a lot of room for improvement. Things we can clean up and get better and we just got to stay the course.”

gettyimages-1392223106-594x594

Luka Doncic

gettyimages-1392222967-594x594

Luka Doncic

gettyimages-1391814408-594x594

Luka Doncic

Will star Luka Doncic return? The timeline for a Grade 1 calf strain is typically 7-10 days, which would put Game 3 as a realistic opportunity for Doncic to be back. For reference, he suffered the calf strain on March 10, and it will have been 10 full days between the day of injury and Game 3 in Salt Lake City on Thursday. 

Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz
News

NBA Twitter Reacts to Massive Jalen Brunson Game in Mavs Win vs. Jazz

By Grant Afseth9 hours ago
Mavs - Maxi
News

Mavs-Jazz Game 2 Donuts: Record 3s Rain for Dallas in 110-104 Win

By Richie Whitt10 hours ago
gettyimages-1240076814-594x594
News

Can You Believe It? Brunson 41 Points Leads Mavs Over Jazz in Game 2

By Dalton Trigg10 hours ago
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
News

Luka Doncic Injury: Mavericks Star OUT For Game 2 vs. Jazz

By Grant Afseth14 hours ago
PIT
News

NBA Draft: Mavs Search for Hidden Gems at Portsmouth Invitational

By Richard Stayman16 hours ago
Luka Doncic, Dorian Finney-Smith, Dallas Mavericks
News

Dallas Mavs LOOK: Limping Luka Doncic Works Before NBA Playoffs Game 2

By Grant Afseth20 hours ago
Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz
News

Mavs Film Room: Lessons From Dallas’ Game 1 Loss vs. Jazz

By Grant Afseth23 hours ago
373EAECD-6956-4FD6-A6D7-BF5E3B22C96E
News

'Get Your Popcorn Ready': Mavs vs. Jazz Game 2 Preview, Luka Doncic Injury Status, Odds

By Bri Amaranthus23 hours ago