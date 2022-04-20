Skip to main content

‘Green Light?’: Mavs Upgrade Luka Doncic For Game 3 vs. Jazz

It appears that Luka Doncic’s series debut is imminent.

The Dallas Mavericks are getting ready to take on the Utah Jazz in Game 3 of their first-round series on Thursday night in Salt Lake City. Dallas tied things up on Monday night at 1-1 after an unbelievable performance from Jalen Brunson.

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz
As Game 3 nears, it appears that Luka Doncic’s return to action is imminent. Earlier on Wednesday, videos surfaced from Mavs practice showing Doncic ramping up his on-court activity.

Now, the Mavs have officially upgraded Doncic from doubtful to questionable for Game 3 — a sign that things continue to trend in the right direction for him with no setbacks. Coach Jason Kidd mention after practice that Doncic playing would depend on how he feels Thursday.

"He’s doing the work that the medical staff has asked him to do, and there hasn’t been any setback," Kidd said. "He feels great, so I think he just continues to come in with that good attitude that at some point, he’ll get that green light to play.”

Doncic gave his own thoughts on his status heading into Game 3 as well.

"If there's no risk of (further) injury, I'll be out there," Doncic said on Wednesday after practice. “Today and yesterday I did a little bit. We shouldn’t rush anything, but step by step, I think I’m improving a lot, and I’m getting better.”

The shorthanded Mavs did their part in Game 2 by winning and giving Doncic more time to recover with less pressure. Now, Doncic can potentially come back and relieve some on-court for his teammates.

