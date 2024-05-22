Dallas Mavericks Must Continue to Overcome Maxi Kleber's Absence Against Minnesota Timberwolves
MINNEAPOLIS — The Dallas Mavericks are set to face a Minnesota Timberwolves squad anchored by Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns in the Western Conference Finals, making frontcourt size and depth an important factor in the matchup. Maxi Kleber continues to remain sidelined as he recovers from a shoulder injury with an unclear timetable for his return.
Kleber remains on the injury report listed as questionable for Game 1. He suffered the injury during Game 6 of the Mavericks' first-round playoff series against the LA Clippers when he tried to take off far from the rim for a finish while Amir Coffey fouled him. Kleber stayed on the court to shoot the free throws to remain eligible to play, but after testing out his range of motion, he remained sidelined.
Kleber has been seen running on the treadmill as he continues to maintain his cardio during his recovery process, but again, it remains to be seen what a return timetable looks like. He was originally supposed to be re-evaluated in three weeks after the injury occurred, which would be during this series after missing all of the Western Conference Semifinals.
Without Kleber available to play, the Maverick face limited options at the four spot to match up against a bigger team. P.J. Washington will have to guard Karl-Anthony Towns and avoid foul trouble without another option with comparable size currently in the team's playoff rotation.
"Show my hands, but use my body a little bit more, show my hands, obviously, and just try not to reach as much," Washington explained. "Just try to contest everything he does shoot, and just make a tough one."
Washington is coming off a Game 6 performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder involving him getting into early foul trouble, but managing to overcome it to make important plays. He hit a timely 3-pointer down the stretch and made go-ahead free throws before intentionally missing the final one after a three shot foul to ensure the victory.
After Washington was in foul trouble, Dallas began to deploy four-guard lineups with options like Jaden Hardy, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Josh Green next to Kyrie Irving. Minnesota has the personnel to make that type of lineup pay.
The Timberwolves are dealing with a key injury of their own with starting point guard Mike Conley listed as questionable to play Game 1 due to a right Soleus strain.
